Angela Chapman, Senior Vice-President of Philanthropy with VGH and UBC Hospital Foundation, delivers a speech to announce the 2018 Millionaire Lottery located at the Tsawwassen Grand Prize home (Photo by Kieran O’Connor/Black Press Media)

VIDEO: Millionaire Lottery returns to give back and win big

Since 1996, Millionaire Lottery has raised $52 million for the VGH+UBC Hospital Foundation

The 2018 Millionaire Lottery paired with the VGH + UBC Hospital Foundation has returned to offer an opportunity to win big while giving back.

Black Press Media was given an opportunity to view a stunning Tsawwassen Grand Prize home that is one of eight feature grand prizes for this year’s millionaire lottery.

“The lottery is very important, every year it puts millions of dollars into life saving equipment and medical research” said Angela Chapman, senior vice-president of philanthropy with VGH and UBC Hospital Foundation.

“Since 1996, millionaire lottery has raised over $52 million.”

Chapman said that “VGH and UBC hospital are the specialized health care centre for adults across the province. More than half of the people we see at VGH every year, come from outside of Vancouver.”

Chapman presented a video illustrating the story of a nurse and young mother named Aubrey, who received specialized care that VGH was able to provide from its’ donations.

“This story illustrates how important VGH is to the rest of British Columbia” Chapman stated.

To purchase tickets for the 2018 Millionaire Lottery, visit their website at millionairelottery.com.

@kieranroconnor
kieran.oconnor@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Students lend efforts to South Surrey nature mural

Just Posted

Surrey’s advance polling numbers doubled

This year 22,185 advance ballots were cast compared to 11,747 in the 2014 civic election

Surrey man injured in Vancouver Island racetrack accident meets, holds son for first time

Kayden was born the day after Jonathan was crushed by car at speedway

PHOTOS: This is what buying legal pot in B.C. looks like

Take a look inside B.C.’s first and only legal pot shop located in Kamloops

Rugby jerseys worn, washed and auctioned in Surrey following special day of games

Beavers’ annual Ruck for The Cure fundraiser for cancer society held at Sullivan Heights Park

South Surrey pair join ‘Operation Rainbow’ on medical trip to India

Gary Hanney, Mandy Hadikin among group aiming to help youth in need

Mellow opening to B.C.’s only legal pot shop

About five people lined up early for the opening of the BC Cannabis Store in Kamloops.

MCFD, FPSSS restricts caregivers from smoking, growing cannabis around children-in-care

Ministry restricts cannabis use for caregivers, stating it may “pose a risk to children and youth.”

Cheaper strains sell out within minutes on online BC Cannabis Store

Province says new strains will become available in the coming months

Only 40% of B.C. car dealerships have electric cars available: report

Researchers found buyers frustrated at the lack of options

VIDEO: Millionaire Lottery returns to give back and win big

Since 1996, Millionaire Lottery has raised $52 million for the VGH+UBC Hospital Foundation

Test case challenges a politician’s right to block people from Twitter account

3 people say Watson infringed their constitutional right to freedom of expression by blocking them

‘A little odd’ B.C.’s biggest city celebrates cannabis without a legal store

On the streets of downtown Vancouver, notably the Wild West of illegal marijuana, not a single legal store opened Wednesday, making for a rather anticlimatic kick-off

Puff, puff, pass: Cannabis is officially legal across Canada

B.C. has only one bricks-and-mortar marijuana store

After 50 years, ‘Sesame Street’ Big Bird puppeteer retiring

The puppeteer who has played Big Bird on “Sesame Street” is retiring after nearly 50 years on the show.

Most Read