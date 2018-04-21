VIDEO: Largest LEGO exhibition in British Columbia held at River Rock Casino

Hundreds of builders come from around the world to display their LEGO creations

BrickCan is the largest public exhibition of LEGO in British Columbia.

BrickCan is being held at the River Rock Casino in Richmond from April 21 to April 22.

What an awesome time at the @brick_can event at the River Rock casino. The largest public exhibition of LEGO creations ever held in British Columbia #LEGO pic.twitter.com/tywU8xLoUm — Black Press BC (@BlackPressMedia) April 21, 2018

Hundreds of LEGO builders come from around the world to put their creations on display that they have spent countless hours designing and building.