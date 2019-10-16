VIDEO: Langley high school’s Terry Fox fundraiser gets down and dirty

Walnut Grove Secondary students and staff fight cancer by hosting an annual obstacle course

For Walnut Grove Secondary students T.K. Leroux, Caitlyn Martell, Owen Coleman and Brandon Ford, getting wed and muddy to raise money for the Terry Fox Foundation is personal. That’s why they eagerly signed up to take part in Tuff Wally, the school’s annual obstacle course fundraiser on Oct. 11.

All have been impacted by cancer, affecting, and sometimes causing the deaths, of loved ones for each of the Grade 12 students.

Ford was a first timer at Tuff Wally which raises money for the Terry Fox Foundation. It’s the school’s Terry Fox un-Run, a different way to reach the same destination while offering challenging contests ranging from climbing a rope wall to dodging water balloons and paint powder.

Despite competing with three veterans, he had no idea what he was in for but loved every minute of it.

“I had a lot of fun just running around,” he said.

The water slide down a hill in the schoolyard was a highlight for many, despite the autumn chill.

“I have history of cancer in my family. I lost a close family member. That’s why I’ve been a big part of it over the years,” Coleman said.

Leroux has many members of her family who have had breast cancer on both sides of the family so she must be tested throughout her life because of the genetic link to the disease.

“So this is a really important fundraiser,” she said.

Coleman can point to many members on both sides of the family have had the disease and attributes their survival to efforts like Tuff Wally, raising funds that allow the research to detect the disease earlier.

Martell noted that both her grandmothers didn’t survive their cancers.

[Story continues below video]

The school is serious about its fun because it translates into funds that can help find a cure.

“We raised $27,000 dollars as a school last year for the Terry Fox Foundation mostly through hosting this epic Tuff Wally,” vice principal Logan Kitteringham explained.

Last year family members of Terry Fox were able to participate in Tuff Wally.

[Story continues below Tweet]

The school has gotten the community involved, welcoming RCMP teams to compete.

“The event continues to grow in school with Grade 6s and 7s joining us for the event from local feeder schools, part of a middle school style transition plan,” he said.

[Story continues below Tweet]

The event is one of the few times when all of the school’s 2,000 students can gather for the same event.

And the event overseen by key organizer Martha McKay enjoys broad-based support in the school community because the disease affects so many.

Kitteringham noted that the school’s youth worker, Rosemary Davis, is undergoing another round of cancer treatment.

 

Grade 12 students Owen Coleman, T.K. Leroux, Brandon Ford, and Caitlyn Martell competed as a team in Tuff Wally 2019. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

T.L. Leroux didn’t mind getting wet and dirty when competing in Tuff Wally because the event raises funds for the Terry Fox Foundation. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

Previous story
South Surrey mother leads team of women to build homes in El Salvador

Just Posted

Lord Tweedsmuir downs Seaquam in high school football

The Panthers improve to 3-1, move into a tie for second in the Eastern Conference

Liberal MP slams Conservative opponent over assisted dying views in Cloverdale-Langley City

John Aldag said Tamara Jansen had trivialized the Holocaust with her remarks

GOWN UP to raise $10m for Surrey Memorial Hospital upgrades

The money will be used to upgrade 10 operating rooms, buy cutting-edge equipment and recruit more top-notch surgeons

Canucks’ Diwali Night game gives Surrey’s Heer the thrill of DJ-ing for his favourite team

‘It should be a good game with (Alexander) Ovechkin in town’ on Oct. 25, says Jovan Heer

UPDATED: British couple vacationing in Vancouver detained in US after ‘accidentally’ crossing border

CBP claims individuals were denied travel authorization, crossing was deliberate

VIDEO: Langley high school’s Terry Fox fundraiser gets down and dirty

Walnut Grove Secondary students and staff fight cancer by hosting an annual obstacle course

Potent power play paces Canucks to 5-1 win over Detroit

Miller nets a pair as Vancouver wins third straight

After losing two baby boys, B.C. parents hope to cut through the taboo of infant death

Oct. 15 is Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Day in B.C.

Cheating husband sues mistress for gifted ring after wife learns about affair

The husband gave his mistress $1,000 to buy herself a ring in December 2017

B.C. massage therapist reprimanded, fined for exposing patients’ breasts

Registered massage therapist admits professional misconduct

B.C. boosts legal aid funding in new payment contract

‘Duty counsel’ service restored in some communities, David Eby says

Rugby Canada helps recovery efforts in Japan after typhoon cancels final match

Canadian players wanted to “give back in whatever small way they could”

$100,000 reward for B.C. gangster extended to United States

Police belive fugitive Conor D’Monte may be in the Los Angeles area

Emily Carr University closed Sunday after fire causes some damage

The school is working with Vancouver police to assist their investigation into the fire

Most Read