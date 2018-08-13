RCMP Sgt. Ly Loi with Rev. Thich Phap Khong of the Hoa Nghiem Monastery in Langley at the unveiling of the Jade Sakymuni Buddha. The sergeant happens to be a Buddhist. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

VIDEO: Jade Buddha unveiled in Lower Mainland

The $2 million, 16,000 lb. 11-foot-tall statue took six years to carve

An 11-foot-tall, 16,500 lb. statue of the Sakymuni Buddha that took six years to carve from B.C. jade was unveiled in Langley by the Hoa Nghiem Buddhist monastery on 248 Street that serves the Vietnamese-Canadian community.

“The Jade Buddha represents compassion and wisdom,” said the abbot of the monastery, Rev. Thich Nguyen Thao.

“Those traits are the foundation of peace and happiness,” the abbot added.

“If we are to love and understand each other, peace and happiness are the shadows that will always follow us.”

The $2 million statue was carved in Thailand.

Another of the speakers, grand master Thich Chon Tri from the U.S., who also spoke through a translator, thanked Canada for welcoming Vietnamese people “with open arms” at the end of the Vietnamese war.

“Thanks for helping us during a hard time,” he said.

Among the dignitaries attending the event were other reverends from Buddhist communities across Canada and the United States, as well as Township of Langley councillor Blair Whitmarsh and Langley RCMP Supt. Murray Power.

The top police officer was applauded when he began his remarks with a brief statement in the Vietnamese language.

The rest of Powers remarks were translated by RCMP Sgt. Ly Loi, a Vietnamese-Canadian officer who happens to be a Buddhist.

“We, the Langley RCMP, are committed to serve you and protect your rights and freedoms to practice religion … anywhere in Canada,” Powers said.

Coun. Whitmarsh, called the statue a “great symbol for our community … it is a symbol of good luck, its a symbol of happiness and its a symbol of peace.”

The Langley statue will be open to public viewing at the site of the unveiling, at 2013 248 Street, between 5 a.m. and 10:30 p.m. until the 26th.

Some time after that, it will embark on a lengthy tour of other Buddhist temples and monasteries in North America, said Langley monastery spokesperson and translator Tony Vuu.

Vuu said the statue unveiled on Sunday was not the same as the Australian-made Jade Buddha for Universal Peace that visited the Aldergrove monastery during a world tour in 2010.

“This one is ours,” Vuu said.

The unveiling also marked the start of the Vu Lan Festival.

dan.ferguson@langleytimes.com
dan.ferguson@langleytimes.com

 

“If you believe, you can achieve anything” grand master Thich Chan Tri from the U.S. said. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

The Jade Sakymuni Buddha weighs 16,000 pounds and stands 11 feet tall. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

