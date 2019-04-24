VIDEO: Humpback whale spotted near White Rock Pier

Photos and video show animal diving in Semiahmoo Bay

A humpback whale was spotted near the White Rock Pier Wednesday.

Photos of the whale, shared with Peace Arch News by Cole Sanderson, show the animal swimming just south of the breakwater at the end of the pier.

Another picture closer to the pier. 😮 pic.twitter.com/Lxbb8gUN8k — Cole Sanderson (@ColeSanderson) April 24, 2019

White Rock Sea Tours owner Andrew Newman, who had been monitoring the whale, told PAN it has been in the area for about one week.

He said the humpback appears to be a juvenile.

Last year, a number of humpbacks were spotted feeding near the same area.