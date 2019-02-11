(Paul Henderson/ The Progress)

VIDEO: Hockey on a frozen slough in the Fraser Valley

Skaters taking advantage of the latest cold snap to get in some shinny on local waterway

The recent unusual cold snap in the Fraser Valley has led to record low temperatures, which combined with serious winds caused lots of damage on the weekend.

And on Monday the winter storm rocked many communities, albeit it sparing the Easter Fraser Valley… so far.

• READ MORE: One winter storm passes, another looms as warnings posted on B.C.’s south coast

But late last week a group of friends took advantage of the unusual combination of an extended period of below zero temperatures with no snow to create a truly Canadian moment.

While many river, streams and sloughs are only partly frozen, one particular stretch of Bell Slough on Fairfield Island in Chilliwack proved too tempting for these young men with skates.

(See below for more photos.)

This might have been one of the few perfect spots on a local slough to skate, but that didn’t stop people from finding patches of frozen water all over to skate on.

A number of flooded farm fields proved a great place to lace up and have a skate, too.

• READ MORE: Sub-zero temperatures, outdoor ice rinks make for true Canadian winter in Chilliwack

Cold weather is expected to continue this week, but the clean ice might not last long as a snowfall warning is in effect for the Fraser Valley from Abbotsford to Hope. A long period of snowfall is forecast with amounts expected between 15 and 25 centimetres.

@PeeJayAitch
paul.henderson@theprogress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

A group of guys took advantage of the recent cold snap to play a game of hockey on Bell Slough on Fairfield Island in Chilliwack last week. (Paul Henderson/ The Progress)

(Paul Henderson/ The Progress)

(Paul Henderson/ The Progress)

(Paul Henderson/ The Progress)

(Paul Henderson/ The Progress)

Previous story
PHOTOS: First ever gala gives boost to Langley ER campaign
Next story
Free screening of ‘January’ doc movie about Surrey murder victim

Just Posted

Cloverdale neighbourhood’s last acreage slated for subdivision

Neighbour, environmentalist express concern for wildlife

VIDEO: SUV freed from Langley sinkhole

A Land Rover survived a dunk in a big hole after a water main broke.

Sales of Surrey-brewed beer help bar/restaurant employees deal with mental health issues

Russell Brewing’s Belgian Table Beer made in partnership with Mind the Bar non-profit

North Surrey rec centre opens as extreme weather shelter

City OKs more civic space to be used, after opening clubhouse for homeless to sleep in at Tom Binnie Park

Squatters may have been sheltering in Surrey barn before it burned down Tuesday night

Firefighters say nobody was injured in the single-alarm fire, in the 14000-block of 60A Avenue

Transit Police look for suspect after 7-year-old girl groped on SkyTrain

While sitting across from the young girl, the man made comments before attempting to touch her

‘He loved being a cowboy’: Family of missing man to leave Merritt without answers

Family again asks for people to come forward with information, as search for Ben Tyner winds down

VIDEO: Giant snowball fight takes over lawn of the B.C. Legislature

Hundreds showed up for the fun, family-friendly battle in Victoria

Man seriously hurt after police shooting near Nelson

Incident has been reported to BC’s police watchdog

Six years after fatal crash, family frustrated with court delays

Eileen Kleinfelder, 67, of Chilliwack died in head-on crash in Abbotsford in 2012

Space agency picks ex-astronaut to figure out how to get people to Mars in one piece

Of Canada’s 10 retired astronauts, Dave Williams is one of only three who practised medicine

Skilled worker shortage hangs over B.C. industrial growth

Construction, forest industry struggle to hold workforce

One year since man went missing from B.C. ski resort

Ryan Shtuka’s parents will be back in Kamloops for the anniversary of their son’s disappearance

21 temperature records broken as arctic chill lingers in B.C.

The coldest weather station in the province was Dease Lake Airport, at -31.4 C

Most Read