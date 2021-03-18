The arrival of a new TIMS hardware and software system at Delta Hospital will allow speech pathologists to rapidly diagnose oropharyngeal dysphagia, a condition affecting patients with Parkinson’s disease, COPD, head and neck cancer or stroke. (Delta Hospital and Community Health Foundation photo)

VIDEO: Harris and Burr family gift funds new imaging service at Delta Hospital

TIMS system helps speech pathologists diagnose condition affecting Parkinson’s, COPD, stroke patients

Delta Hospital is now able to conduct a special imaging test on site thanks to the arrival of the new TIMS hardware and software system funded by the Delta Hospital and Community Health Foundation.

This new service — a modified barium swallow — allows speech pathologists to rapidly diagnose oropharyngeal dysphagia, a condition affecting patients with Parkinson’s disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), head and neck cancers or strokes which impairs the ability to swallow safely and efficiently.

The new TIMS system gives a clear image of a patient’s ability to swallow different liquids and foods using a real-time form of X-ray called fluoroscopy, allowing the hospital’s speech pathologists to render accurate diagnoses.

“It is absolutely critical that we are able to offer a high-level of diagnostic services to our patients so they can make patient-centered choices about their dysphagia management,” said Krista McDermott, clinical practice leader in Delta Hospital’s speech pathology department.

The foundation was able to fund the new system thanks to a large gift from David Harris on behalf of Delta’s Harris and Burr families.

READ MORE: Long-time Ladner families fund critical equipment at Delta Hospital

“We are so grateful to the Harris and Burr families for this exceptional donation which will have significant impacts on the quality of life for patients in our community who are suffering with dysphagia,” Delta Hospital and Community Health Foundation executive director Lisa Hoglund said in a press release. “We are also thankful to all the donors of the Peter C. and Elizabeth Toigo Diagnostic Services Building as this service expansion is a direct result of space made available by new expansion at Delta Hospital.”

“As Delta and surrounding communities continue to grow, it’s important that we have diagnostic services to meet the needs of people living here,” Fraser Health president and CEO Dr. Victoria Lee said in a press release. “I would like to thank our community partners for providing this state-of-the-art equipment so we can bring health care closer to home.”

SEE ALSO: $250,000 donation to fund ‘critical equipment’ needs at Delta Hospital


Delta

