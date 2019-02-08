Calgary Stampeders player Adam Berger, left, with Kurt Thornton, his former coach at Lord Tweedsmuir Secondary School in Cloverdale on Feb. 5, 2019. (Saša Lakić Photo)

VIDEO: Grey Cup comes to Cloverdale’s Lord Tweedsmuir Secondary

Adam Berger, two-time Grey Cup winner and Lord Tweedsmuir alum, pays a visit to his former school

The Grey Cup made its way to Lord Tweedsmuir Secondary on Tuesday, courtesy of former student and current Calgary Stampeder Adam Berger.

Students lined up to take pictures with the trophy and Berger, who won the cup in 2018 and 2014.

Berger remembered his time playing on the Lord Tweedsmuir team fondly. He won a football championship with his Grade 10 team and made the play-offs in his senior years. He said it meant “everything” to him to bring the 110-year-old chalice back to the school.

“This is the reason why you play … to bring it back and share it with your community, your friends and family,” he said.

It’s an honour that comes at no small cost. Berger explained that he and some of his teammates pooled together $600 to fly the trophy out West for a tour.

Panthers’ head coach Kurt Thornton told the Reporter that Berger was one of the key drivers behind the football program at the school. Berger not only delivered on the field but also in the classroom as a student.

Berger’s family was one of a group that “really established the program here at Lord Tweedsmuir” with their fundraising efforts, Thornton said.

“It’s really nice to see him have success at every level that he’s been at and to bring that success back to the school.”


sasha.lakic@cloverdalereporter.com
Most Read