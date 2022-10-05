VIDEO: Global Peace Alliance Festival in Surrey focuses on ending racism

The festival took place on Oct. 1 at the Bell Performing Arts Centre

Anna Ohana, left, moderated a panel, called”End Racism Build Peace.” Peter Prontzos, Troy Derrick, and Lorne Oikawa were on the panel on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. (Photo: Anna Burns)

The Global Peace Alliance Festival took place this past Saturday (Oct. 4) at the Bell Performing Arts Centre.

The festival is organized by the Global Peace Alliance’s BC Society. Every year, except during the pandemic, the society holds a peace festival with multicultural performers.

Global Peace Alliance BC Society was created 10 years ago by community members in Surrey. (Click here for more information on the society.)

Niovi Patsicakis, the president of the BC Society, said this year’s festival was not only on the International Day of Peace –which was on Sept. 21 – but also on truth and reconciliation.

This year’s festival included an artist contest, performances, presentations and panels.

The focus of the panel was on “END Racism. Build Peace” Panelists took the time to talk about anti-racism and the steps we can take. The panel was moderated by Anna Ohana, Peter Prontzos, Troy Derrick, and Lorne Oikawa.

– With files from Sobia Moman



