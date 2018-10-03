Jim Foulkes and Roxanne Charles, winners of the Surrey Civic Treasures award for 2018, at Tuesday evening’s Business & the Arts event at Surrey Arts Centre. (Submitted photo: Rick Chapman)

VIDEO: Foulkes, Charles join Surrey Civic Treasures club

Historian and artist honoured at Business & the Arts event Tuesday at Surrey Arts Centre

Jim Foulkes and Roxanne Charles were welcomed into the Surrey Civic Treasures club on Tuesday evening.

The pair are the latest winners of the annual award, given to those “who have achieved excellence in the production of the arts and/or made significant contributions to the development of arts and heritage in the City of Surrey and beyond.”

During the 15th annual Business & the Arts reception held at Surrey Arts Centre. Foulkes and Charles were presented with Civic Treasures medallions, designed by artist Joseph Chiang a decade ago.

Charles is an award-winning artist and member of the Semiahmoo First Nation, while Foulkes serves as director of Surrey Historical Society and is known for his knowledge of the city’s history.

Videos profiling Charles and Foulkes were posted Wednesday (Oct. 3) on the city’s Youtube channel.

• RELATED: Surrey’s newest Civic Treasures celebrated at Business & The Arts event, from 2017.

Since 2008, 44 people have been given the award.

Surrey Civic Treasures recipients by year:

2018: Roxanne Charles, Jim Foulkes

2017: Heidi Greco, Robert Gary Parkes, Jim Trimble

2016: Allen Aubert, Mohammed Asimul Islam, Virginia Gillespie, Ursula Maxwell-Lewis

2015: Roger Bose, Alex Browne, Cora & Don Li-Leger

2014: Elizabeth Carefoot, Eileen Gratland, Don Hutchinson

2013: Patricia Dahlquist, Ellie King, Kelly Konno, Maxine Lloyd Howchin

2012: Gladys Andreas, Ed Griffin (deceased), June Laitar

2011: Bonnie Burnside, Lucille Lewis, Ed Milaney, Sheila Symington, George Zukerman

2010: Allan Cleaver (deceased), Dave Proznick, Chris Thornley

2009: Barbara Gould

2008: Jim Adams, Stephen Chitty, Stan Clarke (deceased), Robert Davidson, Nadine Gagné, Carol Girardi, Dawn Govier, Stephen Horning, Mary Mikelson, Lorne Pearson (deceased), Marc Pelech, Jarnail Singh

