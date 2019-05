Residents did not fear the rain on Saturday to feast on some appetizing food items

Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival toured to the Cloverdale Fairgrounds this Saturday.

The event ran until 6 p.m. with free admission.

The child-friendly festival events featured food from 20-plus trucks, live music and various games where winners could receive free food.

For more information, visit fvfoodtruckfestival.com.

