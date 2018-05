A flash mob of fiddlers and Irish dancers showed up in downtown Cloverdale

A flash mob of fiddlers and Irish dancers appeared in downtown Cloverdale at the first Cloverdale Market Days of the season.

In it’s fifth year, Cloverdale Market Days events will run five times this year on May 26th, June 23rd, July 21st, August 18th and September 22nd.

The markets are organized by the Cloverdale Arts and Entertainment Association (CAEA) and contain live music, entertainment and artisan goods in downtown Cloverdale.