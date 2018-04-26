VIDEO: Firefighters recognize 12-year-old’s fundraising efforts for fire victims

The Chilliwack Fire Department surprised 12-year-old chase Lloyd with a visit to Strathcona elementary to present her with a certificate of appreciation for donating $20 that she used to fundraise and turn into $1,040 to donate to a family who lost everything to fire. (Paul Henderson/ The Progress)

The Chilliwack Fire Department surprised 12-year-old Chase Lloyd this week with a visit to her school to thank her for her fundraising efforts for fire victims.

When the Strathcona elementary student heard about a local family of six losing their rental house and everything in it to a devastating fire, she decided to donate $20 she had just earned in her elementary school’s young entrepreneur program.

Then her mother matched. Then her aunt. Then her grandmother, and on and on it went until she raised more than $1,000.

“I did something good, I helped,” Chase said later. “Helping others is good.”

Well this week Chase was recognized by the fire department for her thoughtful deed with a certificate of appreciation, a coupon for a pizza party, and a stuffed unicorn.

The stuffie was of particular significance because making stuffies was how she earned the money in the first place. It was also what she was concerned the four kids who lost everything in the fire would have to go without.

