VIDEO: Easter animal party at Museum of Surrey

Easter is not always about the Easter Bunny.
The Museum of Surrey hosted an Easter animal party on Saturday. This event gave children the chance to meet with lizards, turtles, owls, falcons and bunnies too.
Whoever said Easter was just about bunnies? Catch a glimpse of the Easter Animal Party at @CityofSurrey #easter #bunnies #lizards #owls #falcons #bunny pic.twitter.com/svBBzZMFIr
