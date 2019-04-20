The Easter Bunny surprised many who attended the Museum of Surrey on Saturday (Photo by Kieran O’Connor/Black Press Media).

VIDEO: Easter animal party at Museum of Surrey

Children had a chance to meet with Easter reptiles, falcons, owls and of course, bunnies.

Easter is not always about the Easter Bunny.

The Museum of Surrey hosted an Easter animal party on Saturday. This event gave children the chance to meet with lizards, turtles, owls, falcons and bunnies too.

