VIDEO: Do-it-youself scarecrows, for charity

Fifth year of fundraiser by Art’s Nursery in Port Kells

The Harris family and their dogs stand with Susie Francis (in the Raggedy Ann costume) at Art’s Nursery Oct. 19. For a $12 donation, visitors get all they need to make a scarecrow and all proceeds go to charity. (Photo: Sharon Wilkes)

As Rebecca van der Zalm watched a crowd of would-be scarecrow builders assemble their custom-made Halloween decorations, she smiled.

“It’s been absolutely wonderful,” said van der zalm, owner of Art’s Nursery in Port Kells, Surrey.

For five years, the garden centre at 8940 192nd St has been celebrating Halloween and raising funds for local charities by offering a chance to make your own scarecrow.

“Last year, the community built over 400 [scarecrows] and this year we’re hoping to reach 500,” van der Zalm said.

This year, for a minimum $12 donation, builders are provided with a wooden frame, straw for stuffing, a burlap head, face making station, helpful tips and all the tools and equipment needed.

That would mean about $5,000 to be shared between three charities; Inclusion Society of Langley which supports more than 1,500 children with special or developmental needs as well as their families, The Versatiles entertainment troupe, a group of volunteers who travel to seniors facilities and palliative care units to perform, and Orphaned Wildlife Rehabilitation Society (OWL), dedicated to the rescue, rehabilitation, and release of raptors.

OWL was there, with an actual owl, for the first day of scarecrow making last month.

They will return on Saturday, Oct. 26th, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., displaying two birds of prey.

At 1 p.m. that day, OWL Rehab will be giving a 45 minute presentation about raptors (eagles, falcons, hawks, osprey, owls, and vultures).

Susie Francis, from the Versatiles entertainment troupe, walked around in a Raggedy Ann costume and entertained visitors.

This year, van der Zalm is asking people to bring their own scarecrow clothes, if they can.

“We have clothes for people to use, but we are running out,” she warned.

As of Oct. 20 there were plenty of shirts, but few pants.

Build-a-crow will continues at Art’s until Halloween.

For more info, visit www.artsnursery.com.



For most, the event a fanily affair. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

A young scarecrow builder was pleased with the results. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)