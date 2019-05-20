The corgis often took breaks from the race to chase other competitors around the sodden arena. (Grace Kennedy/Cloverdale Reporter)

VIDEO: Corgis race in first-ever Cloverdale Rodeo competition

The event idea came from general manager Mike MacSorley, who is the proud owner of corgi racer Lou

The Cloverdale Rodeo welcomed a new kind of competition to its longstanding roughstock events this year: corgi races

The idea for competition, which saw excitable corgis pitted against each other in a race of speed and mental readiness, came from general manager Mike MacSorley who is the proud owner of Lou.

Lou competed against a dozen other corgis during the Monday finals, which saw some strong racing from the pups, as well as some playing around before and after the starting whistle.

Although Lou was the top finalist in the three-heat race, the trophy and $100 prize ultimately went to Alfie, who blew off the starting line in the first heat, and proceeded to lick his owners face at the finish line.

 

Corgi race winner Alfie, being presented with an award and $100. (Grace Kennedy/Cloverdale Reporter)

