VIDEO: Coast-to-coast ‘Toilet Paper Challenge’ includes White Rock

A viral video of the ‘Toilet Paper Challenge’ that saw a roll of the much-sought-after item passed coast-to-coast – virtually, at least – by Canadian hockey fans has a White Rock connection.

The video – which lasts one minute and 39 seconds and is set to John Denver’s Take Me Home, Country Roads – was posted Monday by Twitter account @FreshDaily, and sees individuals bouncing a roll of toilet paper on hockey sticks, before “passing” it off-screen to another Canadian in a different city.

While the hometown of the first individual in the video isn’t noted, the second frame was filmed in White Rock.

From there, the virtual roll heads east to a man in Chilliwack, who quickly passes the the paper all the way over the Rockies to a woman in Calgary, sitting on a horse.

Other cities involved in the coast-to-coast video include, among others, Quill Lake, Sask.; Winnipeg; London, Simcoe, Georgetown and Toronto in Ontario; Quebec’s Mount Tremblant – where the participant is skating on an outdoor rink – Moncton, N.B., Cape Breton and Cole Harbour, N.S., home of NHL stars Sidney Crosby and Nathan MacKinnon.

In recent weeks, as the COVID-19 virus continues to spread, toilet paper has become a hot commodity, and often difficult to find in stores across the country. This week, a slew of other toilet paper challenge videos have surfaced online – done by amateur sports teams, NBA players and members of newsrooms, among others.

The final recipient to catch the toilet paper the cheeky video is largely obscured from view – just a hand, reaching out from behind a bathroom door. It closes as the video ends.



