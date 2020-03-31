VIDEO: Coast-to-coast ‘Toilet Paper Challenge’ includes White Rock

A viral video of the ‘Toilet Paper Challenge’ that saw a roll of the much-sought-after item passed coast-to-coast – virtually, at least – by Canadian hockey fans has a White Rock connection.
The video – which lasts one minute and 39 seconds and is set to John Denver’s Take Me Home, Country Roads – was posted Monday by Twitter account @FreshDaily, and sees individuals bouncing a roll of toilet paper on hockey sticks, before “passing” it off-screen to another Canadian in a different city.
While the hometown of the first individual in the video isn’t noted, the second frame was filmed in White Rock.
The toilet paper challenge from the West Coast to the East Coast 🇨🇦- 📹 u/starf55 #Canada #CoronavirusCanada #COVIDCanada #StayHomeCanada #BritishColumbia #Alberta #Saskatchewan #Manitoba #Ontario #Quebec #NewBrunswick #NovaScotia pic.twitter.com/SE4EL5BNhg
— Freshdaily (@freshdaily) March 30, 2020
From there, the virtual roll heads east to a man in Chilliwack, who quickly passes the the paper all the way over the Rockies to a woman in Calgary, sitting on a horse.
Other cities involved in the coast-to-coast video include, among others, Quill Lake, Sask.; Winnipeg; London, Simcoe, Georgetown and Toronto in Ontario; Quebec’s Mount Tremblant – where the participant is skating on an outdoor rink – Moncton, N.B., Cape Breton and Cole Harbour, N.S., home of NHL stars Sidney Crosby and Nathan MacKinnon.
In recent weeks, as the COVID-19 virus continues to spread, toilet paper has become a hot commodity, and often difficult to find in stores across the country. This week, a slew of other toilet paper challenge videos have surfaced online – done by amateur sports teams, NBA players and members of newsrooms, among others.
The final recipient to catch the toilet paper the cheeky video is largely obscured from view – just a hand, reaching out from behind a bathroom door. It closes as the video ends.
editorial@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter