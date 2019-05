Over a thousand attendees packed Clover Square Village to taste the best chili in town

Cloverdale’s annual Chili Cook-Off returned tonight, which saw a thousand attendees gather to taste test the very best chili local professionals could muster up.

Last year, Cloverdale’s Charcoal & Woodz Restaurant came in first with their Mean Papa Chili.

The Chili Cook-Off gave a kick-start to the Cloverdale Rodeo before the opening performance at 7:30 p.m.

