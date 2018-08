Annual car show returns for first time since McPherson’s killer was convicted

The sixth annual Burnouts in the Sky car show pays tribute to Bradley McPherson, whose killer was handed a life sentence for a second-degree murder charge earlier this year.

The day was filled with live music, a beer garden, vendors and several polished vehicles.

It’s a show that features the kind of cars, trucks and atmosphere that was loved by McPherson.

