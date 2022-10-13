VIDEO: Bear Creek Park’s Halloween train rides return to Surrey

Daytime pumpkin train offers more family friendly rides while night time train goes for screams

The Bear Creek Park Halloween train runs from Oct. 7- 31 in Surrey on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. (Photo: Anna Burns)

The family-friendly Bear Creek Park pumpkin train is back for another year. The train runs daily in Bear Creek Park (13750 88 Ave) from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. until Oct. 31.

Eero Kuitunen, the train conductor, said he was blown away by how many people turned up for opening weekend.

“It’s just nice to see the family getting together for an event,” said Kuitunen.

The train, which is about half a mile and takes about 12 minutes, takes passengers through a Halloween-themed forest.

Tickets for the pumpkin train can only be purchased in person. They cost $11.50. Children under 2 ride free.

While the pumpkin train is family friendly, the night time train, dubbed the Halloween scream train, might be a bit too intense for some young ones, which is why it is only recommended for those 12 or older.

The night time trainstarts on Friday (Oct. 14) and runs until Halloween night (Oct. 31). It runs every night from 6:30 p.m. – 10 p.m. Tickets for the scream train are $15.75 and can be purchased online here.

