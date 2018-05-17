Turkey’s Party Markers took home the Bed Pan trophy for yet another year of the Cloverdale bed races. (Grace Kennedy photo)

VIDEO: Athletes see prizes, pride at Cloverdale bed races

Turkey’s Party Makers took home the ‘Bed Pan’ trophy once more this year

Cloverdale’s Rob Kielesinski can go home knowing his team continues to be the team to beat at the annual bed races.

The bed races, a kick-off to the Cloverdale Rodeo that has been going on since the 1970s, saw a number of teams compete by racing bed frames down 176A Street on May 17.

RELATED: ‘Bed Pan,’ bragging rights on the line at annual Cloverdale bed races

Kielensinki, better known as Turkey, saw his team from Turkey’s Party Makers take home the coveted ‘Bed Pan’ trophy for the men’s division at this year’s races. The high school boys’ division trophy was awarded to senior varsity football team from Lord Tweedsmuir. The high school girls’ division was won by Fit For Life.

The mixed division, who took home the Bill Reid Centre of the Universe trophy, was taken by staff at Lord Tweedsmuir Secondary.

The women’s division was won by the Surrey Beavers soccer team, who not only took home the ‘Chamber Pot’ trophy, but also the award for best dressed team.

The bed races weren’t only a feat of speed and fun costumes however. It was also host to the annual bike parade, and a demonstration from world-renowned skateboarders who will be competing at the World Freestyle Roundup.

 

International skateboarders descended on the Cloverdale bed races for a demonstration. (Grace Kennedy photo)

Some of the skaters, like Mario Torres here, came from as far away as Brazil. (Grace Kennedy photo)

The bike parade before the Cloverdale bed races allowed kids the chance to show off their decorated, or in this case undecorated, bikes to the crowd. (Grace Kennedy photo)

Many bike designs featured cowboy themes, while some drew upon the season. (Grace Kennedy photo)

Not everyone was happy to participate. (Grace Kennedy photo)

A prize was given out for the best dressed participant. This guy didn’t win, but he seemed to enjoy his ‘Cars’ themed outfit. (Grace Kennedy photo)

The Cloverdale bed races pit teams against each other in a race up and down 176A street. (Grace Kennedy photo)

Many teams pushed themselves to the limit, with some racers dropping off the bed part way through the race. (Grace Kennedy photo)

Fit For Life won in the high school girls’ division at the 2018 Cloverdale bed races. (Grace Kennedy photo)

Racers could supply their own bed frames, or use ones provided by the event coordinators. (Grace Kennedy photo)

The Surrey Beavers soccer team won in the women’s division as well as the top spot for best-dressed team. (Grace Kennedy photo)

Previous story
Father’s Day barbecue set

Just Posted

Uncovering fraud across the globe

Scanning the books of businesses, South Surrey’s Simon Padgett has made a living catching fraudsters

Voice of the Cloverdale Rodeo puts three decades of know-how behind announcing

Bob Tallman’s job is to deliver a constant stream of exciting, entertaining information

Two assaults on Surrey prostitutes nets five years in prison

One victim was sexually assaulted and the other’s jaw was struck with a golf club, in separate cases

South Surrey arts advocate to receive honorary KPU degree

Mary Mikelson to be recognized May 30 for her contributions to art and culture

‘No substantial rationale’ to amend land-use for South Campbell Heights

Metro board to consider recommendation that Surrey rethink its request

VIDEO: Athletes see prizes, pride at Cloverdale bed races

Turkey’s Party Makers took home the ‘Bed Pan’ trophy once more this year

Intense U.K. media scrutiny of Markle baffles Canadians watching it unfold

The criticism of Meghan Markle’s extended family has left a sour taste for many Canadian tourists

Drug checking finds fentanyl, other substances in Vancouver street drugs

60 per cent of the substances tested at supervised consumption sites didn’t contain expected drug

Broncos start legislated process to deal with money from GoFundMe campaign

Broncos president Kevin Garinger says Saskatchewan has legislation to deal with fund administration

B.C. brewery creates ale trail after tank leaks onto city street

Neighbours reported a certain aroma filling the air, as beer and foam hopped curbs in Victoria

Wenatchee Wild wallop Wellington to finish RBC Cup round-robin unbeaten

The Dukes now need help from the Chilliwack Chiefs to advance to semi-final Saturday.

Last-minute long weekend camping still available near Harrison Hot Springs

Sites open for all types of campers

Floods could have ‘severe impact’ on unprotected banks of Fraser River

Concerns are for parts of Surrey, Langley, Chilliwack and islands not protected by a dike

ICBC bad driver crackdown popular with public, survey finds

Driver penalty increases expected to take effect this fall

Most Read