The annual Cloverdale bed races hit the street on May 17 in 2018. (Grace Kennedy photo)

VIDEO: Athletes see prizes, pride at Cloverdale bed races

Turkey’s Party Makers took home the ‘Bed Pan’ trophy once more this year

Cloverdale’s Rob Kielesinski can go home knowing his team continues to be the team to beat at the annual bed races.

The bed races, a kick-off to the Cloverdale Rodeo that has been going on since the 1970s, saw a number of teams compete by racing bed frames down 176A Street on May 17.

Kielensinki, better known as Turkey, saw his team from Turkey’s Party Makers take home the coveted ‘Bed Pan’ trophy for the men’s division at this year’s races. The high school boys’ division trophy was awarded to senior varsity football team from Lord Tweedsmuir. The high school girls’ division was won by Fit For Life.

The mixed division, who took home the Bill Reid Centre of the Universe trophy, was taken by staff at Lord Tweedsmuir Secondary.

The women’s division was won by the Surrey Beavers soccer team, who not only took home the ‘Chamber Pot’ trophy, but also the award for best dressed team.

The bed races weren’t only a feat of speed and fun costumes however. It was also host to the annual bike parade, and a demonstration from world-renowned skateboarders who will be competing at the World Freestyle Roundup.

 

Racers could supply their own bed frames, or use ones provided by the event coordinators. (Grace Kennedy photo)

The Surrey Beavers soccer team won in the women’s division as well as the top spot for best-dressed team. (Grace Kennedy photo)

Turkey’s Party Markers took home the Bed Pan trophy for yet another year of the Cloverdale bed races. (Grace Kennedy photo)

Some of the skaters, like Mario Torres here, came from as far away as Brazil. (Grace Kennedy photo)

The bike parade before the Cloverdale bed races allowed kids the chance to show off their decorated, or in this case undecorated, bikes to the crowd. (Grace Kennedy photo)

Many bike designs featured cowboy themes, while some drew upon the season. (Grace Kennedy photo)

Not everyone was happy to participate. (Grace Kennedy photo)

A prize was given out for the best dressed participant. This guy didn’t win, but he seemed to enjoy his ‘Cars’ themed outfit. (Grace Kennedy photo)

The Cloverdale bed races pit teams against each other in a race up and down 176A street. (Grace Kennedy photo)

Many teams pushed themselves to the limit, with some racers dropping off the bed part way through the race. (Grace Kennedy photo)

Fit For Life won in the high school girls’ division at the 2018 Cloverdale bed races. (Grace Kennedy photo)

Most Read