Langley resident Norm Evans helped her wife find clothing at the annual charity sale event hosted by a local square dancing club.

VIDEO: Annual recycle sale delights square dancers in Brookswood

More than 700 dresses were on display for the charity event

Brookswood Senior Citizens Activity Centre in Langley was bustling with activity on Saturday, Feb. 4 as the Surrey Square Wheelers Square Dance Club hosted its annual recycle sale.

The event, which ran from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., drew square dancers looking for gently used dance costumes and accessories.

Marj Kenny, event organizer and member of the Surrey Square Wheelers club, was thrilled with the turnout.

“Everyone is laughing and we have coffee as well as cookies. Everybody really looks forward to it because they know that our club has good quality items,” Kenny said. “Sometimes they don’t buy but most times they find something they like.”

The sale was a community-driven effort, with donations from club members who had outgrown or no longer needed their items.

Kenny, who mended and refurbished the items, was grateful for the support of her volunteers.

“I couldn’t do it by myself,” she said. “I had to scramble to get everything ready. We have 730 dresses and I just don’t know how many skirts there… must be at least 60 skirts,” she added.

The proceeds from the sale were split between the club and a charity, with 50 per cent going to the Center for Child Development in Surrey.

“[Child development centre] is always so thrilled that we do this,” said Kenny. “Apparently, we’re one of their largest contributors.”

Carmen Braun, a Langley resident and square dance club member, was one of the many shoppers who enjoyed the event.

“It’s friendly and helpful,” Braun said of her shopping experience. “I bought two outfits, a pair of pants, and I think I’m going to come back and buy more.”

The camaraderie and friendly spirit of the square dance club was a common theme among attendees, with members enjoying each other’s company.

“The whole idea of [the sale] is great,” said Braun. “It’s always nice to change your wardrobe, and the proceeds go to charity and the club.”

Aside from organizing the annual recycle sale, the Surrey Square Wheelers square dance club is a tight-knit group that enjoys many other activities such as picnics and barbecues in the summer, and square dancing trips to other clubs.

The Brookswood Senior citizens Activity Centre is located at 19899 36 Ave.





A Richmond resident, who attended the event along with her friends looking happy with her latest finds at the annual charity sale event.

Margaret, a Cloverdale resident showing off finds at the annual charity sale event.

Arlene Laing, a local resident looking happy with her latest finds at the annual charity sale event, supporting a good cause while keeping up with fashion.

