VIDEO: A behind-the-scenes look at Surrey Christmas Bureau’s ‘pop-up Toys R Us’

The charity is calling for donations and began distributing toys to families in need this week

Lisa Werring, executive director of the Surrey Christmas Bureau, stands in the charity’s shopping area where 85 families a day will be choosing toys for their children. (Photo: Amy Reid)

With Christmas less than a month away, a Surrey charity that helps make the holiday happen for thousands of local children is asking for help.

The Surrey Christmas Bureau begins distributing toys to families in need on Wednesday (Nov. 27) and is calling for donations to meet an “increasing need” in the community.

The charity reports that so far this year, more than 1,200 families including 3,360 children have signed up for help and more are registering every day.

“During the first week of toy distribution alone, we are scheduled to supply toys to 765 children and 268 teens, which will deplete our existing stock significantly,” said executive director Lisa Werring. “We need a constant supply of toy donations now and throughout the season to keep our shelves full. Our fantastic team of volunteers work tirelessly restocking all season to ensure parents have the dignity of a full shopping experience.”

“The saddest thing we can imagine is anyone looking at an almost empty shelf, thinking they have to pick the last toy available,” she added.

Toys and cash donations can be dropped off to the depot at at 10240 City Pkwy., Monday to Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The 2019 Toy Wish list and a link for financial donations are also available on the Christmas Bureau website at christmasbureau.com.



