Lisa Werring, executive director of the Surrey Christmas Bureau, stands in the charity’s shopping area where 85 families a day will be choosing toys for their children. (Photo: Amy Reid)

Giving

VIDEO: A behind-the-scenes look at Surrey Christmas Bureau’s ‘pop-up Toys R Us’

The charity is calling for donations began distributing toys to families in need this week

With Christmas less than a month away, a Surrey charity that helps make the holiday happen for thousands of local children is asking for help.

The Surrey Christmas Bureau begins distributing toys to families in need on Wednesday (Nov. 27) and is calling for donations to meet an “increasing need” in the community.

The charity reports that so far this year, more than 1,200 families including 3,360 children have signed up for help and more are registering every day.

READ MORE: Surrey Christmas Bureau calls for donations to meet ‘increasing need’

“During the first week of toy distribution alone, we are scheduled to supply toys to 765 children and 268 teens, which will deplete our existing stock significantly,” said executive director Lisa Werring. “We need a constant supply of toy donations now and throughout the season to keep our shelves full. Our fantastic team of volunteers work tirelessly restocking all season to ensure parents have the dignity of a full shopping experience.”

“The saddest thing we can imagine is anyone looking at an almost empty shelf, thinking they have to pick the last toy available,” she added.

Toys and cash donations can be dropped off to the depot at at 10240 City Pkwy., Monday to Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The 2019 Toy Wish list and a link for financial donations are also available on the Christmas Bureau website at christmasbureau.com.


amy.reid@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook and follow Amy on Twitter

Previous story
Gingerbread village competition returns to Surrey mall

Just Posted

Crime Stoppers looking for Surrey volunteers

Volunteers needed to help support anonymous tips program and other local crime prevention initiatives

VIDEO: A behind-the-scenes look at Surrey Christmas Bureau’s ‘pop-up Toys R Us’

The charity is calling for donations began distributing toys to families in need this week

A look at Surrey Pretrial’s storied history

Expansion, coroner’s inquests recommendations and concerns about staff safety reveal it to be a work in progress

Dates set for Surrey’s ‘Winter Ice Palace’ skates at Cloverdale Arena

Also, Christmas events included in city’s ‘Free Things to Do in December’ list

OUR VIEW: Be giving this Christmas, Surrey

The cold need warmth, the hungry food, the sick healing, the depressed uplifting, the lonely and grieving comfort.

VIDEO: Newspaper’s ‘Photos with Satan’ ad appears on late-night TV

Seth Meyers referred to the mistake in the Comox Valley Record in his monologue on Nov. 27

Babies who eat peanuts are less likely to develop allergy, study suggests

Data from 2,600 Canadian kids used in long-running study on root causes of chronic diseases

Vancouver to hike empty homes tax by 25% for each of next three years

City says tax has raked in $39.7 million in net revenue since it was launched in 2016

Man who hit moose on northern highway wins battle with ICBC

Ronald Driedger slammed on his brakes, wrecking them, before hitting a moose

Crude photos land Penticton’s Santa on the ‘naughty list’

Gary Haupt said his upcoming contract to be the Cherry Lane Santa has been terminated

Caribou habitat restoration may be ineffective in the short term, says UBC study

Wildlife responses to habitat restoration are often assumed rather than verified, a new B.C. study suggests

B.C. tour company fined $35K for baiting bears with peanut butter, meatballs

Case marks largest fine amount ever delivered in a B.C. court for attracting dangerous wildlife

VIDEO: Pedestrian struck and killed crossing the street in Abbotsford

Intersection of Clearbrook and Peardonville roads closed for investigation

Bill Peters apologizes to Calgary Flames in letter to GM after racism allegations

Peters remained employed by the Flames as of Wednesday night

Most Read