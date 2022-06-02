Used-clothing sale to support South Surrey self-advocates

On June 11, the Self-Advocates of Semiahmoo will host their first in-person, used-clothing sale since 2019. (Contributed photo) On June 11, the Self-Advocates of Semiahmoo will host their first in-person, used-clothing sale since 2019. (Contributed photo) On June 11, the Self-Advocates of Semiahmoo will host their first in-person, used-clothing sale since 2019. (Contributed photo) On June 11, the Self-Advocates of Semiahmoo will host their first in-person, used-clothing sale since 2019. (Contributed photo) On June 11, the Self-Advocates of Semiahmoo will host their first in-person, used-clothing sale since 2019. (Contributed photo) On June 11, the Self-Advocates of Semiahmoo will host their first in-person, used-clothing sale since 2019. (Contributed photo) On June 11, the Self-Advocates of Semiahmoo will host their first in-person, used-clothing sale since 2019. (Contributed photo)

An annual event aimed at providing affordable and accessible clothing to everyone in the community is returning to the Semiahmoo House Society clubhouse for the first time in two years.

The NEW to You Clothing Sale is hosted by the Self-Advocates of Semiahmoo, a group focused on making change through positive relationships, with close attention to supporting accessibility and inclusion.

Set for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 11, at 15306 24 Ave., it is the first time the sale has been held since 2019.

SAS supporter Sarah Clemas said all items will be priced at $3 each; from women’s and men’s clothing to shoes and accessories.

Entry to the sale – which is being hosted in partnership with Silver Icing – is free. Those planning to attend are asked to bring their own reusable bag; there will also be reusable bags available for purchase.

In 2019, the sale raised $2,428 for SAS.

The proceeds support the group’s many efforts and projects. In recent years, those have included the creation of a video series with community messages specific to the pandemic; the introduction of beach-accessible wheelchairs to the White Rock and South Surrey waterfronts; and working with elementary students to host an inclusion-centred film fest.

SAS co-chair Michaela Robinson said the sale is a “really important” event because SAS itself is important.

Self advocate Stacey Kohler noted that it also reduces waste by helping keep used clothing that still has life out of the landfill.

Clemas noted capacity limits will be in place, and face masks will be available for shoppers.

For more information, email SAS co-chair Jeevan Basra at jeevyb@hotmail.com or call 604-354-7968.

