Urban Safari Rescue Society looking to raise much-needed funds

A sulcata tortoise hitches a ride with Kelsey Langille, animal care coordinator with the Urban Safari Rescue Society. Urban Safari is holding a 50/50 draw ahead of Christmas to raise money. (Photo: Ursula Maxwell-Lewis)

The pandemic has been hard on the Urban Safari Rescue Society.

Executive Director Sharon Doucette said 2021 has been particularly difficult on the rescue as they’ve only brought in one quarter of the normal revenue they’d usually receive form presentations.

Because of this, Doucette said they’ve had to turn to fundraising and now they are having a 50/50 draw to raise much-needed cash.

“We are having the draw to raise funds, obviously, but the pandemic years have been rather hard on us because our main sources of revenue disappeared, namely in-person presentations in schools and birthday parties,” Doucette explained.

“We have been operating on government wage and rent subsidies, but that is drying up,” she added. “We are open to the public again for visits and we are starting to do in-person presentations in schools again, but it is slow to gain traction.”

In 2021, the rescue took in more animals than it usually does including, 23 frogs, 20 lizards, 10 turtles, five hermit crabs, four small mammals, three snakes, and two tarantulas. Each animal needs space, enclosures, feed, specialized lighting, heat, and vet care.

“Although we are basically full for animal intake, we do our best to help people who are in true need,” noted Doucette. “We are the only registered non-profit in the province dedicated to the rescue and sanctuary of exotic animals.

Doucette hopes people will support the rescue by buying a ticket or two for the draw.

“If you could take a moment and participate in this fundraiser, your support would be very much appreciated. The animals and everyone at Urban Safari thanks you.”

Tickets for the draw can be accessed by visiting urbansafari.rafflenexus.com. Tickets are one for $5, three for $10, or 10 for $20. The deadline for the draw is Dec. 15 at 5 p.m. and the draw will take place at 6 p.m.

As of Nov. 26, the total jackpot was up to $1,385.

For more info on Urban Safari Rescue Society and the work it does, visit urbansafari.ca. Urban Safari is located at 1395-176 Street.



