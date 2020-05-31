White Rock Rotary Club president Mauricio Browne de Paula (front right) with other club and community volunteers at the launch of the free hot lunch program at the city parking lot at Russell Avenue and Johnston Road on May 21. Alex Browne photo

Uptown White Rock lunch program off to a good start

Rotary club joins city in hot meal initiative

A program to supply hot lunches for the homeless – and others undergoing economic hardship during the COVID-19 pandemic – received a formal launch in White Rock’s uptown area last week.

Some 18 recipients arrived during the noon hour on May 21 to pick up the the brown-bagged chicken meals prepared by the Red Rose Restaurant and distributed adjacent to the White Rock Players Club mural and the parking lot at Russell Avenue and Johnston Road.

Sponsored by the White Rock Rotary Club, in collaboration with Peninsula United Church’s Rev. Joan McMurtry and the City of White Rock, the Monday-Tuesday-Thursday-Friday program joins a Wednesday lunch already distributed at the site by Peace Portal Alliance.

Among those on hand for the launch were McMurtry, White Rock Mayor Darryl Walker and recreation and culture director Eric Stepura, White Rock Rotary president Mauricio Browne de Paula, lunch program co-chairs Raj Rajogopal, Monique Husslage, Gordy Sangha, community volunteer Moti Bali and Red Rose Restaurant’s Mike Thind (other food for the program is also provided by Seriously Good Catering).

“We just want to do things to help the community,” Thind explained, adding that his restaurant had prepared 20 meals for the launch, based on projected participation.

Browne de Paula told Peace Arch News the club’s commitment to hot lunches is funded by donations from members, since regular fundraising activities have been curtailed by the pandemic.

“We’re very grateful that the restaurants are providing the lunches to us at $5 per meal, which is basically at cost,” he said.

McMurtry explained that she had been seeking some way to fill in for local faith groups’ usual meal programs, which have been suspended during the COVID-19 crisis.

“All the community dinners are gone,” she said, noting that organizers had been forced to shut down, because of health restrictions and also because many of those providing the meals were themselves seniors at higher risk for infection.

“But people were relying on those dinners to help them get through the week.”

In response to the need, Peace Portal began its Wednesday program several weeks ago, McMurtry said.

“And I’m very glad that the White Rock Rotary Club has stepped up to provide this for the rest of the week.”

The meal distribution programs, which emphasize pick-up of lunches and social distancing, can’t fully replace the community dinners, she pointed out.

“We can provide nutritious food, but the community fellowship part, that’s what we can’t provide here,” she said.

“And we have found that some people just aren’t ready yet to leave their homes and come out to get a lunch.”

But McMurtry said she is hopeful that numbers of recipients will grow, as word spreads of the free lunch distribution and more of those in need will access it.


alex.browne@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

HomelessSurreyWhite Rock

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
QUIZ: Test your knowledge of the world of summer sports

Just Posted

Cloverdale businessman funds wells in Cambodia

Revive Washing in Clayton Heights donates three per cent of profits to charity

Police watchdog investigating death of man in Delta

Independent Investigations Office asking for witnesses to May 29 incident at Tsawwassen ferry terminal

Safe Surrey under fire for ‘sickening’ social media posts accusing RCMP of murder

Mayor Doug McCallum says tweet, Facebook post ‘sent out by unauthorized person’

Surrey RCMP look for missing man

Tyler Ridout, 36, last seen near Balsam Crescent and 136th Street

COVID-19: Daily update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

MAY 30: Skate parks reopen today in Surrey

QUIZ: Test your knowledge of the world of summer sports

In a typical year, there are plenty of summer sporting events and tournaments held across Canada

‘We’re sick of it’: Anger over police killings shatters U.S.

Tens of thousands marched to protest the death of George Floyd

Father’s Day Walk Run for prostate cancer will be virtual event this year throughout B.C.

The annual fundraiser for Prostate Cancer Foundation BC has brought in $2.5 million since 1999

Dr. Bonnie Henry announces official ban on overnight kids’ camps this summer

New ban comes after talking with other provincial health officials across the country, Henry says

Help the ‘Cloverdale Reporter’ continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Senior man in hospital after unprovoked wolf attack near Prince Rupert

Conservation officers are on site looking for the wolf

VIDEO: NASA astronauts blast off into space on SpaceX rocket

Marks NASA’s first human spaceflight launched from U.S. soil in nearly a decade

‘I knew what he wanted’: Kootenay man spends hours in tree as black bear patrols below

Francis Levasseur is no stranger to the outdoors, but a recent run-in with a bear caused quite a scare

B.C.’s police watchdog probing death of Richmond man in alleged shoplifting incident

Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is asking any witnesses to come forward

Most Read