Uplift Canada Foundation to collect unused clothing in White Rock this Saturday

Volunteers with the student-led Uplift Canada Foundation will be in the White Rock area on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021 to pick up donations of unused clothing that will be distributed amongst local shelters, including the Phoenix Society. (Contributed photo)

Members of a youth-led non-profit organization focused on “alleviating environmental and social-justice inequalities” by “up-cycling” donated clothing will be in the White Rock area this weekend in support of a variety of area shelters.

According to a news release issued Wednesday (Aug. 25), Uplift Canada Foundation is asking residents to clean out their closets and repurpose unused items.

They’re asking for items that have been specifically requested by the Elizabeth Fry Society, Phoenix Society, The Nest and Al Mitchell Place: women’s T-shirts, men’s and women’s shorts, men’s T-shirts, men’s pants, men’s sweatpants, women’s undergarments (size medium and large socks, underwear and bras), waterproof jackets and pants, and men’s and women’s hats.

Uplift spokesperson Zoey Purvis said bagged donations will be picked up between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Saturday (Aug. 28), from doorsteps of homes that have been registered for a pickup.

Purvis said a similar donation day held in Surrey in June was “a huge success.”

READ MORE: Surrey shelters get clothing collected June 26 by Uplift Canada

The organization launched in January, and has been hosting monthly clothing pickups on the last Saturday of each month. In addition to Surrey, they’ve so far visited Tsawwassen, Ladner, Coquitlam, New Westminster and Burnaby.

Uplift Canada was founded by Tsawwassen resident Maggie Larocque, a third-year, pre-law student at McGill University.

To register for this weekend’s clothing drive, visit upliftcanadafoundation.org

