‘Upcycle Auction’ benefiting Heron Hospice Society of Delta

Heron Hospice Society of Delta is auctioning off upcycled pieces of furniture turned into functional pieces of art by local artists and community members, with proceeds supporting the society’s mission to provide compassionate care and support to people with life-limiting illness and their families, and support individuals who are grieving the loss of a loved one. (Heron Hospice Society of Delta photo)

Heron Hospice Society of Delta is holding a unique fundraiser this month in support of supportive care services for individuals and families facing end-of-life or struggling to cope with the loss of a loved one.

Launched May 12, the society’s “Upcycle Auction: Repurpose for a Purpose” features unique works by local artists and community members that transform old chairs into functional pieces of art.

Among the items up for auction is a piece titled “All That Is” by Jennifer O’Brien of Sublime Art Materials in Tsawwassen that boasts an antiqued gold finish and a navy velvet seat cushion hand-embroidered with the stars and constellations of the northern sky in gold thread.

“In creating a new feel for this chair, I thought of beautiful things: antiques and the night sky,” O’Brien said in a press release. “I enjoy laying on my back on a clear, warm night looking up at the stars and contemplating all that is — and isn’t — and thought this might also be a nice place to do such a thing. This piece was designed as a statement piece, a star in your home.”

The Delta Chamber of Commerce, meanwhile, partnered with Collaborative Wellness in Ladner to support a young entrepreneur who designed and painted a piece titled “Glowing Dragon.”

“For this community project, we entrusted 13-year-old Sam Ghent of Dragon Designs Art to share her talents and imagination with our community in the spirit of philanthropy and giving back,” DCC executive director Jill McKnight said in a press release. “With more than 40 hours of artistic time and even glow in the dark touches, Sam has created a work of art and inspired many around her.”

The South Delta Artisans group, led by Peter Blair, collaborated to create an eclectic tête-à-tête seat showcasing many local artists including Blair, Care/Aaron Scaga, Carol Hacklander, Casey Vladichuk, Christina Dosahjh, Dina Jay, Jane Williamson, Kerry Elliott Carone, Rob Brodowich, Sonia MacNair and Valerie Titford.

“In this chair for two, you could get together for a friendly chat or snuggle up with a loved one. This one-of-a-kind creation would look stunning where the creativity and artistry can be enjoyed and appreciated: in your home, office or perhaps a retail display,” Heron Hospice Society board secretary and director Sharon Farrish, who organized the auction, said in a press release. “It must be seen to be truly appreciated.”

The Delta Police Department’s “No Call Too Small” comes with a four-hour ride-along for the winning bidder, while the Tsawwassen First Nation contributed a handmade paddle by Karl Moragn and blanket designed by Tsimshian artist Bill Helin.

Other unique and creative entries were donated by Mayor George Harvie, Linda Jones, Gary Nay, Ladner Village Arts & Crafts, Lyn Verra-Lay, Wayne Peace and Myrna Webster.

All 14 one-of-a-kind pieces are on display at Tsawwassen Town Centre mall next to The Chocolate Bear Shoppe until the auction closes on May 26 at 7 p.m.

To bid on the chairs and vote on your favourites, visit app.galabid.com/upcycleauction/items.

SEE ALSO: Hospital foundation now the ‘philanthropic arm’ for Delta hospice

SEE ALSO: Consultations on future of former Delta Hospice Society facility to begin



editor@northdeltareporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CommunityDelta