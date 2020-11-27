In the 2019 RED FM Gurpurab Radiothon, the Surrey Hospitals Foundation received a $1,000-cheque from RBC. The 2020 radiothon is Monday, Nov. 30 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Photo: Surrey Hospital Foundation/Twitter)

Upcoming radiothon to support Surrey Hospitals Foundation, BC Cancer Foundation

Annual RED FM Gurpurab Radiothon this Monday

The annual RED FM Gurpurab Radiothon is back this Monday (Nov. 27), supporting two charities this year.

For 2020, the radiothon will be raising funds for the Surrey Hospitals Foundation and the BC Cancer Foundation, according to a joint release from the foundations.

The radiothon will run from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday.

Funds raised between 7 a.m. and noon will benefit the BC Cancer Foundation, and funds raised after noon will benefit Surrey Hospitals Foundation.

“COVID-19 is impacting every facet of public health right now, with Surrey Memorial Hospital serving as a Biocontainment Treatment Centre, which is currently supporting the province’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” reads the release.

READ ALSO: Surrey Memorial’s biocontainment facility playing big role in B.C.’s COVID-19 response, March 6, 2020

READ ALSO: ‘A finite resource’: Surrey Hospital Foundation creates COVID-19 response fund, March 24, 2020

For the Surrey Hospitals Foundation, funds raised will go toward its COVID-19 Response Fund, “focusing on health and wellness of frontline workers, critical COVID-19 research and capital purchases to support COVID-19 care.”

Jane Adams, president and CEO of the Surrey Hospitals Foundation, said “healthcare workers are facing tremendous stress and overwhelming workload.”

“It is absolutely critical for us to take care of their wellbeing so they can continue looking after patients.”

As for the cancer foundation, the release states that cancer cases are “projected to rise by up to 40 per cent” in the next 10-15 years due to our growing and aging population. The Fraser Valley will see the “most significant increase” in the province with a 65-per-cent increase in patients by 2030.

READ ALSO: B.C. announces regional cancer treatment centre to be included in new Surrey hospital, Aug. 6, 2020

“Cancer doesn’t stop during a pandemic and neither have urgent medical needs, ” said Sarah Roth, president and CEO of the BC Cancer Foundation.

To donate during the radiothon, people can call 604-598-9311, donate online at bccancerfoundation.com/redfm, surreyhospitalsfoundation.com or redfm.ca.

Donations will be accepted for five days after the event.


