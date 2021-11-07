The 2021 Surrey Kids Conference is to be held Nov. 18-20. (City of Surrey image)

Universal Children’s Day to be celebrated in Surrey with ‘Kids Conference’

Event to be held Nov. 18-20

Universal Children’s Day is to be celebrated in Surrey with a Kid’s Conference.

The United Nations global initiative, Universal Children’s Day, is held annually on Nov. 20 to promote international togetherness, awareness among children world-wide and improve children’s welfare.

In Surrey, the day will be celebrated through a series of events Nov. 18-20.

Activities include bannock making, science fair, dance party, scavenger hunt, T-shirt decorating, button making and swimming.

The events are being held at even recreation centres across the city. Admission is free, but registration is required.

“Surrey has such a young population, it’s important that we continue to celebrate the diversity of the children who live here and provide opportunities for them to come together and explore with one another,” program manager Carla Colquhoun said in a news release. “We’re excited to make this year’s Kid’s Conference more accessible for all, by making it free and hosting activities in each town centre.”

To learn more about the events, click here.

