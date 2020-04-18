United Way of the Lower Mainland has made it easier for people to ask for help and offer help during the COVID-19 pandemic. (United Way)

United Way looking for more volunteers to help those isolated in Fraser Valley and Lower Mainland

United Way’s new online platform makes it easier to seek or offer help during the COVID-19 pandemic

The United Way of the Lower Mainland (UWLM) has made it easier for people to seek help or volunteer their time during the COVID-19 pandemic.

UWLM’s new Mobilizing Local Love initiative is an online platform where folks can select what type of help they need, or choose from a number of different volunteer jobs.

When you go to uwlm.ca/mobilizing-local-love, those who are in need of help can choose from things like dog walking, yard work, friendly check-ins and even technology.

People wanting to volunteer their time and talent can help with some of the above-mentioned tasks, or things like sewing masks, delivering meals, grocery shopping, or helping to develop an online curriculum for school-aged children.

“We’re asking our friends, colleagues, neighbours to step up and help one another during this difficult time. We want to ensure that everyone in our communities gets the help they need,” the site reads.

Physical distancing during the pandemic has left many vulnerable people completely isolated. Folks have stepped up in the Vancouver area to help their neighbours, but more help is needed in the Fraser Valley.

“This service is already making an incredible impact. We sent a callout last Sunday to our registered volunteers to distribute meals at Neighbourhood Houses in North, South and Downtown Vancouver, and we had an overwhelming response,” said Michael McKnight, UWLM president and CEO. “But we need more volunteers to sign up from all areas of the Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley so we can support as many communities as possible.”

To ask for help, offer help, or make a donation, go to uwlm.ca/mobilizing-local-love.

