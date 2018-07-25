(Pexels photo)

Two Surrey charities team up for Christmas in July fundraiser

Guildford Town Centre event this weekend aims to ‘keep the spirit of giving alive year round’

The Surrey Christmas Bureau and Surrey Food Bank have joined forces to hold a “Christmas in July” fundraiser at Guildford Town Centre this weekend.

The two charities are planning a weekend of family friendly activities to the mall’s Centre Court on July 28 and 29.

“Guests will be able to get photos taken with ‘Summer Santa,’ marvel at the creations of a world class sand sculpture artist, learn to make their own sandcastle masterpiece, enjoy dancing, music and much more,” organizers say.

All the activities will be provided by donation, and the funds raised will be divided equally between the two charities.

Donations of non-perishable food items and toys are also welcome during the event, which will help build a Christmas Tree with canned goods and surround it with toys to “help our low-income neighbours have a wonderful holiday season.”

“As the City of Surrey grows, so does the need for support for the vulnerable families in our community,” said Lisa Werring, Executive Director of the Surrey Christmas Bureau, in a release. “Christmas in July is a perfect opportunity for families to come together, participate in fun activities and keep the spirit of giving alive year round.”

See also: VIDEO: Behind the scenes look at the Surrey Christmas Bureau

See also: Fraser Valley Real Estate Board donates $10,500 to Surrey Food Bank

Surrey Food Bank’s Executive Director, Feezah Jaffer, said “hunger knows no season.”

“Christmas in July is a wonderful way to keep that awareness and community spirit alive,” added Jaffer. “Our clients, volunteers and staff are truly appreciative of the tremendous support we receive from our greater community throughout the year and this event is sure to be a highlight.”

The two charities work year-round to help thousands of Surrey families.

Last year, the Surrey Christmas Bureau provided toys and nutritious food for the holidays to nearly 2,000 families, including almost 4,100 children.

The Surrey Food Bank, which has served the communities of Surrey and North Delta since 1983, provides food hampers 14,000 low-income individuals each month, with 41 per cent of their clients being children and babies.

Guildford Town Centre is located at 10355 152 St., Surrey.

For more on the two charities, visit christmasbureau.com and surreyfoodbank.org.

Ducky fundraiser for Peninsula marine-rescue crew

