Two South Surrey homes featured in Choices Lottery

Tickets on sale now for BC Children’s Hospital lottery

The BC Children’s Hospital Choices Lottery launched this week, and two of the grand prize homes are located in South Surrey.

The winner of the lottery has the option to choose one of eight grand prize packages. Among those choices is a home located in either South Surrey’s Morgan Creek neighbourhood or the Grandview Heights neighbourhood. Other prize packages include homes in Vernon, Okanagan Falls, Vancouver, Courtenary, Victoria, or an option to take $2.2 million in cash.

The Morgan Creek property, located at 3409 155A St., includes a 6,200 sq. ft. “high-tech family home” featuring five bedrooms, six and a half bathrooms and $100,000 in furnishings and accessories. The prize package is worth more than $2.8 million.

The 3,575 sq. ft. Grandview Heights home, located at 16730 19 Ave., features six bedrooms, six bathrooms and a two-bedroom suite that could serve as a rental property. The package includes $75,000 in furnishings, a 2020 Mercedes Benz GLC 350 electric and $750,000 in cash. The Grandview Heights grand prize package is valued at more than $2.5 million.

Tickets are on sale now until April 8 or until they sell out.

“The Choices Lottery supports research that leads to innovative discoveries and treatments, which in turn directly helps experts at BC Children’s Hospital advance their quest to conquer childhood illness,” a news release states.

“Here, hundreds of researchers work to push the boundaries of what’s possible. Lottery funds can help accelerate the pace of turning discoveries into life-saving treatments – ultimately helping more kids get back to being kids.”

In total, the lottery features more than 3,200 prizes worth more than $3.9 million, including luxury homes, vacations, and vehicles.

Tickets for the grand prize, in which 315,000 tickets are printed, cost $100 for a pack of three, $175 for a pack of six, $250 for a pack of nine and $500 for a pack of 20.

Tickets for the 50/50 Plus Lottery, for which 482,000 are available for sale, cost $15 for two, $30 for six and $60 for 16.

The Daily Cash Plus Game, which features 102 prizes and 180,000 total tickets, cost $25 for two and $50 for six.

“During these uncertain times, the money raised through the Choices Lottery is more important than ever. These funds go towards groundbreaking research and discovering new treatments for sick and injured children across B.C. and the Yukon,” said Teri Nicholas, president and CEO of BC Children’s Hospital Foundation, in a news release.

Tickets can be purchased online at bcchildren.com, by phone at 604-692-2333, toll-free at 1-888-887-8771, or in-person at London Drugs or Save-On-Foods starting Jan. 14.

