Two popular events return to the Museum of Surrey

Cloverdale Christmas Trees fundraiser and the third annual stɑlə̓w̓ Christmas Craft Market are back

Artist Phyllis Atkins is seen working on some jewellery. Atkins is the program coordinator of the stɑlə̓w̓ Arts & Cultural Society, whom the Museum of Surrey partnered with for their third annual Christmas market. (Photo submitted: Museum of Surrey)

A pair of holiday events are back at the Museum of Surrey.

The Cloverdale Christmas Trees fundraiser and the third annual stɑlə̓w̓ Christmas Craft Market returned to the museum in November.

The holiday market had a one-day only in-person event on Nov. 20, but is open online until Dec. 19.

The virtual market is a partnership between the Museum of Surrey and the stɑlə̓w̓ Arts & Cultural Society.

“Thanks to the great work and technical support of the staff at Museum of Surrey,” said Phyllis Atkins, stɑl̓əw̓ Arts & Cultural Society Program Coordinator.

Atkins said the third annual market is another success thanks to the museum’s flexibility in pivoting to an online model.

The holiday market supports 44 vendors and features handcrafted goods from 30 unique Indigenous and local artists.

SEE ALSO: ‘The Rivers that Connect Us’ rises at Museum of Surrey in Cloverdale

“Handmade jewellery, natural soaps and lotions, leather and delicious gourmet treats are just a handful of the goods for sale,” said a press release from the Museum of Surrey.

The virtual marketplace can be accessed by visiting surrey.ca/museum, then clicking on “Museum Events,” and then clicking on “stɑlə̓w̓ Christmas Craft Market.”

CHRISTMAS TREES

The Museum of Surrey also welcomed back its annual Cloverdale Christmas Trees program in November.

Museum visitors can now vote for their favourite Christmas tree and get a chance to win a $100 gift card while doing it.

Local businesses have decorated a bunch of trees in the museum and visitors can vote in person, or online through the museum’s Facebook page.

“We are thrilled to be able to safely offer this popular program that brings together businesses and organizations from the Cloverdale community and families, all in the name of Christmas cheer and charity,” said Sandra Borger, curator of programs at the museum.

The tree event is also a fundraiser for the Christmas Hamper Program at the Cloverdale Community Kitchen. As such the museum is asking visitors to bring new toys or non-perishable food items to toss into a collection bin for the Community Kitchen.

The Cloverdale Christmas Tree program also runs until Dec. 19.

The Museum of Surrey is located at 17710 56A Avenue.



editor@cloverdalereporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Christmas treeCloverdaleMuseum of Surrey