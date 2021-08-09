Two North Delta students awarded hospital foundation scholarships

A pair of North Delta students have been chosen to receive $1,500 scholarships from the Delta Hospital and Community Health Foundation (DHCHF).

Seaquam Secondary student Saiya Gill was selected to receive the 2021 Robert T. Reynolds Memorial Scholarship. An honour roll and principal’s list student, Gill was chosen for her excellence in academics and athletics, and for her abundant volunteering in the community, according to a DHCHF press release.

“As a dedicated volunteer swim, soccer and volleyball coach, Saiya has been a mentor for other youths in the community,” the release states.

Gill is also a community volunteer for the City of Delta, a classroom volunteer at Holly Elementary in Surrey, and in Grade 11 received the Outstanding Senior Service Award for her volunteer work at Northcrest Care Centre in North Delta.

Gill’s experience at Northcrest reinforced her interest in the medical field, and she has chosen to pursue her goal of becoming a pediatrician by attending the University of Toronto’s Faculty of Science.

Meanwhile, North Delta Secondary student Tanisha Misra was selected to receive this year’s Delta Hospital and Community Health Foundation Scholarship. Misra was chosen for her excellence in academics and outstanding leadership in the community, according to a DHCHF press release.

Misra is an honour roll and principal’s list student and served as student council president. While representing the Delta School District with BC Student Voice, Misra organized a forum where 200 youth from Metro Vancouver discussed mental health and other prevalent issues facing their fellow students.

Also, as founder of the Educate & Empower campaign, Tanisha led the fundraising efforts that supported the schooling of a number of children in developing nations.

Misra is also a classical dancer and volunteers as a student dance instructor.

“On behalf of the foundation board and staff and the Reynolds family, I congratulate both Saiya and Tanisha on their exceptional accomplishments,” DHCHF executive director Lisa Hoglund said in a press release.

“We are honoured to celebrate these inspiring young women and help them in their future endeavours.”

The Robert T. Reynolds Memorial Scholarship is given in recognition of Robert T. Reynolds’ dedicated community leadership. Reynolds was a member of one of Delta’s pioneering families and his tenacity, perseverance and tireless work contributed to the founding of Delta Hospital in 1977. He went on to become one of Delta Hospital Centennial Society’s first chairmen. The scholarship is open to all Grade 12 students residing in Delta who intend to undertake post-secondary education.

The Delta Hospital and Community Health Foundation Scholarship is awarded to a deserving student pursuing a post secondary education with plans for a career in either health care or philanthropy. Participation in extracurricular activities, engagement as a volunteer and demonstrated leadership capacity all have a major bearing when choosing the successful applicant.



