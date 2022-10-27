Two 101-year-old former POWs to lay wreaths at Cloverdale Cenotaph

World War II Veteran and POW Hans Andersen, then 98, lays a wreath for POWs at the Cloverdale Cenotaph in 2019. This year, Andersen and another former POW, Rick Deck will both lay wreaths at the Cloverdale Cenotaph. Both men turned 101 this year. (Photo: Malin Jordan)

Two centenarians will again lay wreaths at Cloverdale Cenotaph on Remembrance Day this year.

Both Hans Anderson and Rick Deck fought in World War II and both will again observe Remembrance Day in Veterans’ Square.

“They’re both 101 now and they’re both prisoners of war and they’re both coming to the service,” said Earle Fraser, service officer for the Cloverdale Legion.

Andersen was captured on the Hitler Line in Italy in 1944 and spent about a year as a prisoner of war.

Deck had to jump out of his plane after it got hit by enemy fire and was captured by the Germans in January of 1945.

“The most exciting thing for us, is that Anderson and Deck will each lay wreaths for POWs,” said Fraser.

The Remembrance Day service at the Cloverdale Cenotaph will be back to normal with the Cloverdale Legion setting up stands this year.

The ceremony will begin on Nov. 11 at 10:30 a.m. and run until about 11:30 a.m.

Legion representatives and other dignitaries will lay wreaths, such as those for the Silver Cross Mothers, the provincial government, the City of Surrey, the RCMP, and more.



