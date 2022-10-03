Tweedy student wins Beth Hutchinson award

Lord Tweedsmuir student Selena Senghera has won the 2022 Beth Hutchinson award.

The award is part of the Coast Capital “Standing Tall Education awards.”

“I am extremely proud to be a recipient of the Coast Capital Beth Hutchison Education Award,” Senghera said in a press release. “Winning this award shows children, particularly those who have suffered from cancer, that despite a seemingly devastating diagnosis, we are not defined by our illness.”

Hutchinson, a 2012 Education Award winner, ultimately lost her life to cancer. Now the $5,000 Beth Hutchinson Award is “given to a student in celebration and recognition of their perseverance in overcoming extenuating health challenges to succeed academically.”

According to the release, Senghera was diagnosed with cancer at the age of 10.

“Throughout her journey Selena persevered through treatment and demonstrated incredible strength to excel in her academics. Now graduated with her Dogwood Diploma, Selena is continuing her post-secondary studies at Simon Fraser University, pursuing a Bachelor of Psychology with the ultimate goal of becoming a clinical psychologist.”

In total, Coast Capital awarded 44 students across the province with Standing Tall Education Awards. Five Surrey students won awards, including Senghera.

The Standing Tall Education awards recognize “resilient youth who have risen up against the odds and demonstrated an incredible commitment to continuing their education, instead of solely recognizing academic performance.”

“We recognize that access to post-secondary education is not always within financial reach due to

systemic inequalities and believe that small steps can help to move the needle,” said Maureen Young, a vice president at Coast Capital. “We are committed to contributing to that shift through programs like our Standing Tall Education Awards.”

Since the Coast Capital program started 18 years ago, the company has awarded more than 1,000 students with funding and given out more than $2.8 million.



