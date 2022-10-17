Trick-or-treat for dogs planned for Halloween afternoon in White Rock

This is the first time the event will be taking place for the seaside city

Things might get a little hairy in White Rock this Halloween, as residents’ furry friends are invited to get in on the fun withDoggy Trick or Treatin’.

The inaugural event aims to show appreciation to the household pet, as dogs will trek the city streets in their best costumes, ready to accept treats.

In fact, notes organizer Jen Holland, this event will be the first of its kind in the Lower Mainland.

“The idea is to have community fun, whilst celebrating the important role our canines play in bringing people together and making us have better quality lives, not to mention this is an awesome selfie photo opportunity,” said Holland.

For Holland and others, dogs provide important mental-health support, she said. This is the case with her own spaniel, Benben, she noted.

“I encourage all to participate (and) encourage homemade costumes to make this more accessible to all and more creative also.”

As this is the first event, she encourages everyone to take part in their own neighbourhoods or apartment buildings from the afternoon until “just before it’s spooky dark.”

“Don’t expect dogs to walk far in costume, and don’t expect a massive crowd,” said Holland.

“This is new, and the smallness of each local event helps pet owners and pets both stay safe and calm whilst they have fun.”

Holland, who lives in the Oxford Street-McDonald Avenue area, suggests handing out doggy cookies, chews, toys, collar lights and doo-doo bag rolls.

If participants choose to go the homemade route with treats, a list of ingredients (all dog-safe) should be included, so owners can be mindful of their pets’ allergies or dietary restrictions, Holland said.

“Hand out or leave the treat container in safe, easy, pup-accessible spot and remember — remove once dark,” reads the poster for the event.

This event also serves as an opportunity to make a donation to different charities that support the four-legged animals, with Holland encouraging people to donate online or to local pet stores.

