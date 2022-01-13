Tree-chipping event raises $1,965 for Semiahmoo Fish and Game Club repairs

A Christmas tree-chipping fundraiser held at Semiahmoo Fish and Game Club last weekend raised nearly $2,000 to help the club fund its ongoing efforts to repair its grounds after a November flood.

In total, about 50 trees were dropped off for chipping at the Jan. 8-9 event, game club president Diana Barkley said, which raised a total of $1,965.

Tree-chipping was done by donation, with most donating $20 and few giving as much as $50, Barkley noted.

“One person came by and said she didn’t have a tree, but liked what we are doing and put a $100 bill in our donation box,” Barkley said.

Another person stopped by with a cheque for $500, which the donor gave in memory of a friend who had been quite active with the club in the past.

Barkley said the Fish and Game Club volunteers who were on-site over the weekend “were touched by the wonderful comments of those who came by.”

The club, which is located at 1284 184 St., suffered damage to its hatchery and other areas of the property as a result of flooding that wreaked havoc on various parts of the Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley in mid-November.

Barkley said that this week’s torrential rain brought lots of water to the property again – “The entry to the nature trails are once again underwater,” she noted – but there had been no new flooding issues in the hatchery building.

“Hopefully the water will drain in the next few days,” she said. “Still quite a mess.”



