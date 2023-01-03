Tree chipping event at Centennial Arena in White Rock busy Monday (Jan. 2)

The White Rock Firefighters Charity Association hosted its annual tree chipping event and fundraiser on Monday (Jan. 2) at Centennial Arena in White Rock. Here, Cam Groves gratefully accepts a generous donation from a local family. (Tricia Weel photo)

The smell of tree sap and pine was thick in the air in the parking lot at Centennial Arena in White Rock Monday.

A steady stream of vehicles hauling Christmas trees circled through the parking lot all day, as White Rock and South Surrey residents discarded their natural trees by donation at the annual event.

Hosted by the White Rock Firefighters Charity Association, the event raises several thousands of dollars every year – more than $8,500 last year – that go toward the BC Provincial Fire Fighters Burn Fund, as well as toward a variety of local charities and non-profit societies and programs, including a hot lunch program for elementary schools in the area.

Giving back to the community is always important, no matter what time of year, noted charity head Connor McHome.

“The need is all year ‘round,” he said, guesstimating that more than 1,000 trees met the chipper on Monday.

As cars and trucks filled with trees filed through, one couple shared how they love the ability to have a natural Christmas tree each year.

“We love it! We love having the smell in the house,” said Brian Harker, there with wife Krista.

“It’s a tradition now,” she said.

“We go every year to choose one, with our daughter and her husband (Kelsea and Mark). And our dog, Lucy.”

As they left, they provided a generous donation toward the cause.

The chipper, busy re-purposing Christmas trees all day, was operated by Quinten Wideski and Cam Thompson with Tall Timbers Tree Services.

