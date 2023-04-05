‘Treasure of Sikh Heritage’ exhibit in Surrey and April’s other Sikh Heritage Month celebrations

Sikh Heritage Month celebrations in B.C. were launched during a special event at Surrey City Hall on April 1.

An afternoon gala featured live music, food, recognition of Sikh Heritage BC’s five scholarship winners and the celebration of three “Community Changemakers.”

This year, Sikh Heritage BC (SHBC) celebrates the sixth anniversary of the special month with a series of events and awards designed to recognize and celebrate the unique contributions of Sikh Canadians. Details are posted online, sikhheritagebc.ca.

The events include “Khazaana: The Treasure of Sikh Heritage,” a live and interactive art exhibit at Surrey City Hall’s Centre Stage on April 7 at 6 p.m. and April 8 at 1 p.m. “Khazaana” means “treasure,” and this event will highlight a treasure trove of local Sikh artists, including fine art, poetry, film and stage performances. Tickets are $10 on tickets.surrey.ca, or call 604-501-5566.

There’s also a “Story Time with UBC Sikh Students Association” event April 9 at Surrey City Centre Library, from noon to 2 p.m.

April is Sikh Heritage Month in BC. My sincere thanks to the Sikh community for their exceptional contributions to BC. Thanks to the Heritage Society BC for organizing a beautiful #SikhHeritageMonth event at the ⁦⁦@CityofSurrey⁩ yesterday. ⁦@AmanSinghNDP⁩ ⁦ pic.twitter.com/IFOd76rtrP — Jagrup Brar (@JagrupBrar1) April 3, 2023

Paldi, A Place Like This. a film by monica cheema Get the full experience of the story of the Sikh diaspora in a small place like Paldi on Friday, April 7 and Saturday, April 8 at Surrey City Hall. But tickets Khazaana: The Treasure of Sikh Heritage at https://t.co/9QY808RkdT pic.twitter.com/uwB1IfNN8r — Sikh Heritage BC (@sikhheritageBC) April 5, 2023

• RELATED: ‘Significant crowds’ expected for April return of Surrey’s Vaisakhi Parade after 3-year absence.

In Vancouver, an event called “Not Sikh Enough: Finding a Sense of Belonging and Sangat” is planned April 18 at Decibel Warehouse, 6 p.m. start. The 5X organization is partnering with SHBC to create “a space for people in the community to come together, heal and talk about what Sikhi means to them. This is a safe space where people can come as they are, no matter who they are, and engage in a community discussion led by Manveer Singh, followed by a grounding meditation.”

To close the month, SHBC will host a kirtan (Sikh musical prayers) and shastar exhibit April 30 at Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara in Surrey, from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. “This event will give members of the community an opportunity to learn more about the Sikh faith and community,” says an event advisory. “Individuals will be available to guide visitors through the experience and answer any questions that may arise. All guests are welcome to take part in langar, a free communal meal, during their visit.

“The shastar exhibit is an opportunity for guests to learn about and see first-hand, historic Sikh artefacts which were often used in battle but have also served a purpose which far surpasses that role. Caretakers of these shastars will be available to explain their significance and answer questions.”

The theme for Sikh Heritage Month 2023 is “Sacha Dhan,” which loosely translates to “true wealth,” and asks individuals to reflect on what true wealth means to them. Is it family? Faith? Or perhaps simply happiness? “Join us as we explore the meaning of Sacha Dhan through a series of in-person events aimed at encouraging intercultural dialogue and spreading awareness about the contributions Sikh Canadians have made to the province of British Columbia for more than a century.”

This year marks the second annual Change Makers Award. This award is presented to three individuals or organizations who have made significant contributions in the community over the last year. pic.twitter.com/X7l713sdo1 — Sikh Heritage BC (@sikhheritageBC) April 1, 2023

SHBC’s education project involves five $1,500 scholarships, available to Grade 12 students attending a post-secondary institution in September 2023. The winners are Simrek Sidhu (Bhai Mardana Ji Arts Scholarship), Harnoor Kaur (Bibi Harnam Kaur Ji Leadership Scholarship), Simran Rai (Mata Bhaag Kaur Ji Athletics Scholarship), Anjan Kaur Phangura (Mata Khivi Ji Community Service Scholarship) and Evan Babbs (Sant Teja Singh Ji Academic Achievement Scholarship).

“In keeping with our mandate, these scholarships are an expansion of our education project,” noted Jasleen Kaur, the Director of Education at SHBC. “We hope funding opportunities like these will assist young British Columbians in pursuing their dreams and making an impact in their communities.”

Meantime, SHBC’s 2023 Community Changemakers are Jujhar Singh Mann, Harleen K Dulay and Gian Singh Sandhu.

Sikh Heritage BC has also added a series of new lesson plans to supplement those unveiled in 2021 and 2022. These lesson plans aim to incorporate Sikh voices and stories into B.C. classrooms and are created by teachers for teachers.

Sikh Heritage BC initially launched Sikh Heritage Month in B.C. in 2018 with the purpose of “celebrating the contributions and aspirations of all Sikh-Canadians and developing a greater understanding and appreciation of the community’s rich, unique and diverse heritage.

“Sikhs have been in B.C. for over 100 years and Sikh Heritage Month BC is an opportunity to showcase their contribution to the economic, social, and cultural fabric of the province.”

Earlier this month, Mable Elmore, B.C.’s Parliamentary Secretary for Anti-Racism Initiatives, released a statement to mark Sikh Heritage Month.

In the late 19th century, Elmore noted, the first Sikh settlers arrived in British Columbia to work in lumber mills, the logging industry, on farms, and the railway with Chinese migrants. Many early Sikh settlers arrived in Golden to work at the local lumber company. In 1905, Sikhs in Golden built North America’s first Gurdwara, which was destroyed by fire in 1926. Today, North America’s oldest, operational Gurdwara, built in 1911, is located in Abbotsford.

“Throughout the ensuing decades,” Elmore wrote, “Sikhs were denied the right to vote, subjected to hate and violence, and kept from their families through unjust immigration policies. Despite all of this, the Sikh community persisted – being strong advocates for equality, social justice and service to others in neighbourhoods across B.C.

“The term ‘seva’ means selfless service that is performed without any expectation of result or award for performing it and is a main tenet of the Sikh faith. During the snowstorm last December, a group of volunteers with the Gurdwara Sahib Sukh Sagar in New Westminster demonstrated seva by opening their temple to motorists who were trapped overnight on the Queensborough Bridge. The volunteers provided food, hot tea and a place for people to warm up and sleep safely. This is just one example of how Sikhs have stepped up to help others.

“While this is a month to celebrate,” Elmore continued, “we can’t pretend the hate and discrimination many early Sikh settlers experienced isn’t still very much alive today. Last month, a Sikh international student was brutally attacked in Kelowna in a suspected hate crime. Incidents like these are horrifying and unacceptable. We must come together in solidarity to support each other, embrace our differences and defend everyone’s right to live as themselves.

“This Sikh Heritage Month I encourage all British Columbians to learn more about the incredible and selfless contributions that Sikh Canadians have made – and continue to make – in shaping our province. By taking the time to celebrate and learn about the diverse communities in our province, we can make B.C. a more inclusive and welcoming place for everyone.”

