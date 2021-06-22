‘Trailblazing women’ exhibit to open at Museum of Surrey

Sandra Borger, visitor experience coordinator with the Museum of Surrey, tours the exhibit “Trailblazing: Women in Canada Since 1867,” which opens in the museum’s feature gallery June 24. (Photo: Museum of Surrey)

A new exhibit about “trailblazing women” opens at the Museum of Surrey June 24.

The exhibition is called “Trailblazing: Women in Canada Since 1867.” The new museum display explores the “challenges and achievements of women throughout Canada’s history,” reads a release.

“We are thrilled to offer this powerful exhibit sharing the experience of women – mothers, sisters, daughters, partners, and friends—from all walks of Canadian life, right here in Surrey,” said museum manager Lynn Saffery. “This is an opportunity for people of all ages to learn about the challenges faced by women both historically and today.”

Opening in the feature gallery, the show is a travelling exhibition that is winding its way across the country.

Created by the Waterloo Region Museum, the exhibit offers a peak into how women have “transformed Canadian politics, work, and everyday life.”

“Trailblazing: Women in Canada Since 1867” has multimedia presentations and some hands-on displays, such as a table hockey game that features prominent Canadian female players from different eras.

Some Canadian women that are featured include: Hide Hyodo Shimizu (a teacher who organized a school system in B.C.’s Japanese internment camps during the Second World War) and Sheila Watt-Cloutier (Nobel Peace Prize nominee in 2007).

“Trailblazing” runs until Sept. 24.

Visitors must pre-register for one-hour-long self-guided visits, which are available from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. from Thursday to Sunday. Visitors can register by emailing museum@surrey.ca or by calling 604-592-6956.



