‘Conquer the Carpet’ final races take place late Sunday afternoon. (Aaron Hinks photo)

Traction’s the focus at ‘Conquer the Carpet’ in Cloverdale

Weekend-long event features 10 classes of RC (radio control) races

Traction is the name of the game at the Outlaw RC Conquer the Carpet at the Cloverdale Fairgrounds.

Ten classes of RC (radio control) racers were featured during the weekend-long event. Doors opened at 7 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, with final rounds taking place late Sunday afternoon.

However, competitors were at the track Friday testing their rig, and preparing, for the rich-traction environment on the carpet.

“Traction is a huge problem,” Tyrell Wilkinson told Peace Arch News at the track Sunday morning. “You can have either too little, and the car will push, you’ll turn the wheel and it’ll under steer and it’ll continue to go straight. Or on this high level traction carpet that we run on, we actually have problems with the car tipping.”

Wilkinson said competitors spend majority of their time not on the track, but tinkering with suspension, steering input, ride heights, spring rates, and even putting glue on the outside of the tires to help with traction.

“Every track you go to is a little different so you show up with a base setup and go from there, get everything where you want it,” he said.

Wilkinson, who competes in the modified classes, says his car can reach up to 70km/h on a straight run.

Final races are expected to run before 5 p.m., Sunday.

 

‘Conquer the Carpet’ final races take place late Sunday afternoon. (Aaron Hinks photo)

‘Conquer the Carpet’ final races take place late Sunday afternoon. (Aaron Hinks photo)

‘Conquer the Carpet’ final races take place late Sunday afternoon. (Aaron Hinks photo)

Previous story
PHOTOS: First ever gala gives boost to Langley ER campaign

Just Posted

VIDEO: Grey Cup comes to Cloverdale’s Lord Tweedsmuir Secondary

Adam Berger, two-time Grey Cup winner and Lord Tweedsmuir alum, pays a visit to his former school

Traction’s the focus at ‘Conquer the Carpet’ in Cloverdale

Weekend-long event features 10 classes of RC (radio control) races

More snow on the way for B.C.’s south coast

Up to 10 centimetres are expected on Vancouver Island

PHOTOS: First ever gala gives boost to Langley ER campaign

One of the event organizers made a matching donation, bringing the gala total to more than $200,000.

Dad builds mini ice rink in backyard of Surrey home

Imran Ali started building the rink Feb. 3, it was done Feb. 5

Blasting continues on Hwy. 97 rockslide closure in the Okanagan

Still no date on when main Okanagan transportation link will reopen

‘Strategic messaging’: Russian fighters in Arctic spark debate on Canada’s place

Old Cold-War-era air bases have been rejuvenated

Companies make room for the office power nap, recognizing need for rest

Employers begin to realize millennials want a more healthy workplace

B.C. VIEWS: Time to listen to the doctors and legalize opioid drugs

Answer is the same as marijuana, get the criminal gangs out

Cannabis co-ops seek to bring small producers, processors into legal market

As of Jan. 31, Health Canada said it had received 83 micro-cultivation licence applications

Saskatchewan, Ottawa carbon tax case ‘monumental’ for Constitution: expert

A legal expert said there’s a strong chance the Supreme Court of Canada would uphold a federal carbon tax

B.C. moves closer to money laundering public inquiry; feds vow ‘crack down’

An anti-money laundering group said that $1 billion annually was being filtered through B.C. casinos

Women dominated in Grammys nominations, but will they win?

This year’s nominees mark a departure from the 2018 Grammys

Pettersson lifts Canucks to 4-3 shootout win over Flames

Super rookie adds pair of assists, Markstrom makes 44 saves in Vancouver victory

Most Read