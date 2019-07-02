Tour de Delta awarded $50,000 Sport Canada hosting grant

Days before the Tour de Delta hits city streets, the annual event has been given a big financial boost.

Sport Canada awarded the Tour de Delta a $50,000 hosting grant Tuesday morning in Delta. The funding was announced by Delta MP Carla Qualtrough at a news conference.

Delta Mayor George Harvie said the Tour de Delta is “only possible through our community partners and countless volunteers.”

“The $50,000 hosting grant from the Government of Canada, the Sport Canada Hosting Program, and Cycling Canada is a shining example of the incredible support we’ve received to make this event a perennial success,” he stated in a release.

Race organizers say the grant is a “tremendous contribution” to the overall growth of the UCI 1.2 White Spot Delta Road Race, which was won in 2018 by Victoria rider Adam de Vos (Rally UHC Cycling).

On the women’s side, three-time US national champion Kendall Ryan (Team TIBCO – Silicon Valley Bank) is the back-to-back defending champion at the White Spot Delta Road Race.

Cycling Canada President Pierre Laflamme said the White Spot UCI Road Race gives Canada “the exposure we need in order to build the sport.”

“Not only does the event promote cycling as a competitive sport, but also encourage others to ride their bikes,” he added.

The Sport Canada Hosting Program is to help organizations in hosting international sport events in Canada. The White Spot Delta Road Race is considered one due to its UCI status.

“Sport Canada’s continued support of the Tour de Delta is a testament to the event’s caliber and impact,” said Cycling BC executive director Erin Waugh.

“Cycling BC echoes this confidence and is proud to support this marquee event in our calendar. For our up-and-coming athletes, this race on home soil is something to aspire to and BC Superweek’s support of youth cycling gives riders a unique opportunity to race in front of cycling fans across the Lower Mainland.”

BC Superweek is billed as “Canada’s biggest professional road cycling series” and features more than $140,000 in prize money with nine races over 10 days.

BC Superweek runs from July 5 to 14 and is made up of the Tour de Delta (July 5 to 7), New West Grand Prix (July 9), Global Relay Gastown Grand Prix (July 10), Giro di Burnaby presented by Appia Development (July 11), PoCo Grand Prix presented by Dominion Lending Centres (July 12), and Tour de White Rock presented by Landmark Premiere Properties (July 13 and 14).

Complete details are posted at bcsuperweek.ca.



