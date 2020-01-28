Tim Baillie, the “Supreme Commander” of Toque Tuesday events in Surrey, at Surrey Civic Plaza in 2018. (File photo: Bala Yogesh)

‘Toque Tuesday’ ball hockey games played to help Surrey’s homeless

The goal on Feb. 4 is to have fun around a serious subject, event’s ‘Supreme Commander’ says

It’s Toque Tuesday time again in Surrey.

Held annually on the first Tuesday in February, a ball hockey tournament at Surrey Civic Plaza will draw attention to the problem of homelessness in the city. The event also collects winter clothing – from participants and spectators – for those in need, as part of a national campaign initiated by the charity organization Raising The Roof.

This year, Toque Tuesday is on Tuesday, Feb 4, with a day of friendly games planned on the plaza outside city hall.

“We’ll have around 18 or 20 teams this year, which is great,” said Tim Baillie, the event’s main organizer.

“It looks like we’ll have two teams from the firefighters, two from police, and lots of others – some MLAs and a team from city hall, along with some community organizations. It’s going to be a busy place again.”

A retired fire captain, Baillie is known as the “Supreme Commander” of Toque Tuesday events in Surrey.

The goal is to have fun around a very serious subject, Baillie said.

“This time of the year, potentially, the coldest and wettest and a tough time of the year, (it’s about) what those people are going through on the streets right now,” Baillie says. “If one day a year, we can make homelessness at the front of our thoughts, that’s what this is all about.”

The Surrey Eagles junior hockey team is involved in Toque Tuesday again, and will host its annual Sock and Underwear Toss during a game at South Surrey Arena on Friday, Feb. 7. That evening, spectators are encouraged to bring new socks, toques and underwear to toss on the ice when the home team scores against the visiting Wenatchee Wild.

At this year’s game, hockey fans can buy Eagles socks designed by Your City Sports, with proceeds supporting the cause.

Last year at the Toss, the Eagles scored just 20 seconds into the game, and spectators stopped buying socks in the arena, Baillie said. “I told them this year they’ve got to hold off until the third period,” he joked.

For tickets and more details, call 531-GOAL (4625) or visit surreyeagles.ca.

Most Read