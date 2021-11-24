The 2021 Community Leader Awards will once again be held online this year. The virtual event is set for 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 24 at surreynowleader.com.

TONIGHT: Surrey’s 2021 Community Leader Award winners will be revealed online

Annual event that honours city’s unsung heroes are once again being held virtually

The Now-Leader invites you to join us tonight (Wednesday, Nov. 24) as we recognize Surrey’s “unsung heroes” as part of the 2021 Community Leader Awards.

Due to COVID-19, the annual awards are once again being held online. The virtual event is set for 6 p.m. at surreynowleader.com.

The awards recognize those who do not seek recognition but continue to give back to the community.

By video, we will reveal this year’s winners in nine categories, including Coach of the Year, Teacher of the Year, Emergency Services, Youth Volunteer of the Year, Volunteer of the Year, Environmental Leader, Community Builder, Above and Beyond and Leader of the Year.

This year, there were more than 100 nominations in all nine categories.

The Community Leader Awards were established 19 years ago to recognize and honour the efforts essential to maintaining this vital and growing community. Each recipient’s story is inspirational, and by highlighting them, we hope others will be moved to contribute in the community and share their own skills, compassion, knowledge and heart with those around them.

Tonight’s awards will also feature a message from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. They will be hosted by the Now-Leader’s Beau Simpson and Dal Hothi.


