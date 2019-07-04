TONIGHT: Stage set for White Rock concert series featuring Prism

Concerts For the Pier to begin tonight at 7 p.m.

Crews set up the Concerts For The Pier stage at Memorial Park on Thursday. (Aaron Hinks photo)

The stage has been set for the free Concerts For the Pier event in White Rock.

The first of a series of free concerts, featuring Stonebolt Revisited and Prism, is to be held at Memorial Park tonight.

The program is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.

RELATED: Crash Test Dummies, Prism to headline White Rock concert series

While the concerts are free, there will be an opportunity for people to make a donation to the Friends Of The Pier campaign to assist in repairing and rebuilding the city’s storm-damaged waterfront icon.

The concerts are scheduled to go until 9 p.m. Spectators willing to stay longer might be able to view fireworks from across the Semiahmoo Bay as America celebrates its Independence Day.

Fireworks typically begin around 10 p.m.

Other scheduled concerts are to be held July 14, 8 p.m. at Five Corners (Kalimba); July 18, 7 p.m. at Totem Park, East Beach (The Fab Fourever, Eagle Eyes); July 25, 7 p.m. at Memorial Park (Babe Gurr, Jim Byrnes); Aug 8., 7 p.m. at Five Corners (Duelling Pianos, Dr. Strangelove) and Aug. 15, 7 p.m. at Totem Park (Fionn, The Crash Test Dummies).