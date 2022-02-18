To keep schoolyards clean, Surrey students pitch ‘Love Where You Learn’ effort

‘We are encouraging student leaders and administrators to join us clean their outdoor school environments’

Students outside Holy Cross Regional High School in Surrey during a “Love Where You Learn” campaign cleanup event in September. (Submitted photo)

A campaign to keep schoolyards clean is gaining traction, thanks to Surrey students who pitch a “Love Where You Learn” message.

The initiative launched last September at Holy Cross Regional High School, where young volunteers removed garbage from school grounds prior to the start of 2021-22 classes.

“We were inspired by City of Surrey’s Love Where You Live (campaign), said Grade 12 student Juliana Manalo, campaign leader.

“We are currently promoting this campus cleanup initiative to schools all over Metro Vancouver and have so far engaged three other schools,” she added. “We are hoping to have more reach and help foster kindness, cooperation, and compassion for the environment through this campaign.”

Manalo founded the Vancouver Kindness Movement, a youth-led nonprofit organization that aims to lead “a social movement of change through kindness and compassion.” The “Love Where You Learn” campaign is among its latest projects.

“We are encouraging student leaders and administrators to join us clean their outdoor school environments,” Manalo explained. “We will help promote and organize their chosen dates for clean up and the Vancouver Kindness Movement team will help make it happen.”

Photos of the cleanup effort are posted on Vancouver Kindness Movement’s Instagram. For more details, or to get involved, visit vancouverkindnessmovement.org.



tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Community LeadershipGarbage