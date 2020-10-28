Tilbury manufacturer donates $400K to fund COVID-19 response at Delta Hospital

Chemposite Inc. owner and founder Sarah Lam (left) presents a cheque for $400,000 to (from left) Delta Hospital and Community Health Foundation board chair Andrew Clark, executive director Lisa Hoglund and major giving manager Jodi Stokes. The funds were donated through the foundation’s COVID-19 Response Fund and have been used to fast-track acquisitions of critical infection control equipment and fund priority COVID-19 related equipment and infrastructure at Delta Hospital. (Submitted photo)

A Tilbury-based fabrication shop has gifted $400,000 to help staff at Delta Hospital respond to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The funds, which were donated by Chemposite Inc. owner Sarah Lam through Delta Hospital and Community Health Foundation’s COVID-19 Response Fund, has been used to fast-track acquisition of critical infection control equipment and will continue to fund priority COVID-19 related equipment and infrastructure at the facility.

“We are humbled to have received this incredibly generous gift from Ms. Lam and Chemposite Inc.,” DHCHF executive director Lisa Hoglund said in a press release. “Ensuring our site has the necessary equipment and resources on site during these challenging times is our priority. We could not do this without the generosity of donors, and we feel very fortunate that Chemposite Inc. has chosen to support Delta Hospital”.

Lam’s donation has supplied the health-care team at Delta Hospital with tools vital to working through the pandemic — such as isolation carts, overbed tables and protective equipment — as well as funded critical infrastructure enhancements, safety protocols and operational improvements to protect staff as they continue to serve the community.

“Before my husband Samuel passed away, we discussed and agreed that when the time comes we should support Delta Hospital and continue our support into the future,” Lam said in a press release. “We have huge respect for the hospital staff and are grateful to have the opportunity to support Delta Hospital.”

Founded in 1982 by Samuel and Sarah Lam, Chemposite Inc. has grown from a local fabrication shop in Delta to a multi-national corporation with factories, manufacturing alliances and representation worldwide. Chemposite manufactures products for a wide range of industries, including chemical, pulp and paper, mining, oil and gas, wastewater treatment, and manufacturing, and has received awards for fabrication excellence.

The Delta Hospital and Community Health Foundation is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to funding and promoting outstanding health care at Delta Hospital and in the community at large, and has raised over $52 million since being founded in 1988. Learn more at dhchfoundation.ca.

